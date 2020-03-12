Be Safe with These 4 Basic Gun Safety Rules

All of us want to be safe at any point in time; thus, we install all the security that we need in the house to feel safe. However, some of us are willing to go further beyond the traditional way of locks and chains and go ahead and buy a firearm.

Not only is it useful for intimidating bad people who are meaning us harm, it can also physically hurt them. Also, for some of us, the best way to defend yourself is to buy a gun. Which is why if you are looking for a place online where you can buy and sell a firearm, visit https://gunhub.com.au/. However, before you can buy a gun, a buyer should enroll in courses for basic gun safety and procedures while carrying a firearm.

These rules are expected to be employed at all times, whether you are in or out of the house. With these rules, accidents can be minimized, and no one in your direct vicinity will be gravely injured. Being a gun owner is a huge responsibility since whenever you fire a gun, someone or something will be damaged.

Here are five of the most basic rules you should learn before purchasing a firearm.

Treat All Guns as Loaded

A responsible gun owner is someone who inspects and checks if the gun is clear before handling them.

Whenever you see a gun in your current vicinity, you shouldn’t hesitate to treat it as a firearm that is ready to fire a bullet. Before being handed a gun and going on ahead and firing it, always inspect the barrel and check if it’s on safety mode.

Take the necessary precautions to ensure your safety and of the people around you. If available, ask the assistance of someone in-charge for the correct handling and demonstration of the gun.

Always Keep the Muzzle in a Safe Direction

This is, by far, one of the most essential and necessary rules of gun handling. Never point the muzzle of a gun to something you don’t intend to shoot. This is easy to follow in a shooting range, but most people can sometimes be irresponsible when outside the practice area. This rule is instructed to avoid misfiring, and also, if you do fire the gun accidentally, no injury shall happen as the muzzle is pointed somewhere safe.

Make a habit of knowing when and where to fire. This is why shooting ranges exist; to understand how to handle a gun correctly. But where should you point it, you may ask. Most instructors say that the safe directions to point a gun is “up” or ”down,” and most importantly, never to anyone or anything that you don’t see as a target. This applies even if you are “dry firing.”

Mind Your Trigger

One thing to keep in mind when handling a gun is that the weight of the trigger, whether it is in a double or single action, or it has a short or long travel from your pointing finger, is always lower than the force you need to pull it.

The trigger of a gun is always in reach of your index finger, which is applied to all firearms in particular. Most accidental firing of a gun is because of the stress involved and the lack of proper training, but, most importantly, always keeping the pointing finger inside the trigger guard.

Everyone is advised to remove this habit as it is one of the leading causes of accidental discharge, and it mostly leads to injury or damage to property. Keeping your trigger finger inside the trigger guard even if you don’t intend to fire is dangerous as only a small amount of exertion can trigger the gun. A sudden movement or tension like accidentally stumbling down something or something that might contract your muscles leading to you tightening your hand’s grip will make you randomly fire the weapon you are handling.

Be Sure of Your Target and What is Beyond It

Remember, you are always responsible for every round that you shoot and everything that it comes in contact with. This means that you should hone your situational awareness even further and decide first before going on ahead and shooting a target. Always consider the height of the target you will be shooting, as well as the angle you are looking into before you shoot.

In the shooting range, if the target is not in front of a bullet safe berm, safe zone, or trap, then you aren’t supposed to shoot. This means that you should never point and shoot your gun to a target that lies in front of a surface that might make your bullet ricochet or over-penetrate.

Takeaway

These are just some of the most basic rules of safety you should learn and employ before purchasing a gun. But then again, if available, you should enroll in those gun safety and firearm handling courses to make sure you are equipped with the right knowledge.