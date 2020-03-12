Stunning baronial mansion on sale for under £1m boasts church organ in wood-paneled library designed by Robert Lorimer

A STUNNING baronial mansion has gone on sale for less than £1m – featuring a church organ and library designed by a celebrated Scottish architect.

The 19th Century home in Oban features the work of Robert Lorimer, who designed hundreds of World War One memorials, and comes with 16 acres of land.

But the most stunning feature of the property is an organ complete with pipes which is built in to the spacious, wood-paneled library.

Glencruitten House is on the market for £975,000 and comes complete with eleven bedrooms, five bathrooms and three dining rooms.

Breathtaking photos show the regal home situated among manicured lawns and impressive forestry.

The estate’s elevated position also means it enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and across the sea to the Isle of Mull.

The opulence continues inside the property, with many of the original wood features still visible in the dining and breakfast rooms.

The most impressive photo however, shows the original grade A-listed Ingram organ which features ornate detailing on it’s wooden paneling.

Though currently not operational, the remarkable instrument is included in the sale as part of the library.

The impressive reading room was one of several spaces in the property designed by notable Scottish architect Robert Lorimer.

Lorimer was appointed by the Imperial War Graves Commission as Principal Architect for Italy, Macedonia and Egypt.

He also designed the Memorial to the Missing at Lake Doiran in Greece.

Other works by him include naval monuments at Portsmouth Plymouth and Chatham and the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.

The house was previously being used by a religious community and comes with planning permission for conversion for multiple occupancy.

Sellers Galbraith believe the property presents a promising development opportunity.

Nicky Archibald, who is handling the sale, said: “A house of this prominence in such a desirable location very rarely comes on the open market.

“With original features in abundance and being in a stunning location it offers both a good level of seclusion whilst being close to the coastal town of Oban.

“Glencruitten House offers a fantastic lifestyle opportunity and development potential.

“The property would lend itself well as a hotel, guest house or retreat subject to the usual planning consents and has previously been granted permission for conversion for multiple occupancy use.”