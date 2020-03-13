Assessing your financial situation before getting divorced

Truth is that when people find their marriage on the rocks, they can care less about the number of couples who finally end up in divorce. What they are worried about most is how they are going to deal with both the emotional and financial effects of breaking up.

If you are going to end your marital relationship on paper, keep in mind that you will need about fifteen thousand dollars to cover the relevant costs. Of course, you will pay less if decide to prepare divorce papers online by yourself.

However, if your situation requires you to get full legal backing on an ongoing basis, be ready to pay a great sum for legal services. And your money problems may not end here.

So, when you consider divorce, you should also consider all the financial challenges associated with it. Try to get a sense of your financial picture before and after the proceeding so that you can understand whether or not you can afford to pay alimony, provide for your kids, and cover your bills by yourself in the future.

This is how you can get a better idea of your financial shape and determine whether or not you are ready to strike out on your own. We are not trying to convince you to stay in an unhappy marriage, just to size up your situation before you start filling out divorce forms. For this, consider the following:

Your ex’s willingness to provide for you

You must be sure that your ex is willing to lend you a helping hand when you are in need especially if you have full custody of minor kids. If your spouse is the only person who provides for your family, then be ready that after a breakup you will be financially unstable.

While it is fine for you to live on a stringent budget until you find a well-paid job, you cannot allow your kids to be short in food or money. For this very reason, you must be sure that you can count on your ex-partner, who will help you cover child-related expenses when you run low on dough.

You cannot lot upon child maintenance only as there will be times when it isn’t enough. Will your ex be able to provide for your little ones when you are desperate for the money? If not, don’t fill out any online divorce form until you are sure that he or she will.

How high your credit score is

If you have been unemployed for years and you have never had a credit card neither applied for a loan, then you have very few chances to get approved for a loan any time soon. You will need it to get over financial difficulties in the early days after divorce. So, if your credit history is poor, it makes sense to apply for a credit card right away so that you can build a good credit score long before you are divorced.

Length of your marriage

If you have been a housewife for years, then before you start looking for the best online divorce services, determine how long you have been married. Keep in mind that in most states, homemakers receive alimony if they have been in a long-term marriage. Usually, they have to be married for 10+ years.

So, you may want to hold off your big decision to play for time and break off your marital relationship only when you hit a 10-year mark. However, if you are physically or sexually abused by your spouse, then don’t even try to stretch the time; otherwise, you will put your mental and physical health at risk.

Consider your inter-spousal relations. If you have become a victim of domestic violence and living under one roof with your spouse poses risk to your life, then think about legal separation. By separating, you can protect yourself from an abusive marriage while still being legally married. During separation, you can still get money from your spouse while preparing yourself for what is inevitable.

If you want to separate first, then don’t neglect to take a few steps that will protect your financial interests in the future. Let us say, it does make sense to close your all joint accounts and open your own one.

Think about your assets and debt and decide on how you would like them to be shared. Take note that unless you know exactly what you are fine with, no attorney will help you get what you need.