Best wedding beaches in Bali

Bali is the land of beaches and every beach is unique. When you talk about the wedding ceremony and reception, Bali gives perfect wedding venues. Bali can provide the most special beach wedding venues that will make your event more precious. This article will help you to describe the top Bali wedding Venues on the beach.

The St. Regis Bali Resort

The St.Regis Bali Resort is one of the most famous Bali wedding venues on the beach. It is particularly the best option for beachfront wedding venues. It extends to the Geger beach and known as the most beautiful venue for Bali Beach Weddings Nusa Dua. It is the perfect place for a barefoot exotic wedding or barefoot elegance wedding.

Hidden beach wedding

A hidden beach wedding is considered as a VIP luxury wedding venue that is organized on an exclusive white sand beach. The location has been selected carefully from where you can enjoy the beautiful white powdery sand and amazing views of the sea. It gives the best package in 2250 USD. the disadvantage of this package is it includes only 20 guests.

Light beach Wedding

It is the best Bali beach wedding for two love birds who want to enjoy their wedding with romance. Sun-kissed on the beach at the wedding is even more beautiful than anything else. Palm trees with a white sandy beach and the melodic calming sound of the ocean gives the perfection of your wedding. You can make your big day unique more special with the help of some experts such as The Seven Agency. You can get the economical package of 1530 USD for 50 persons.

Cliff Weddings in Bali

Cliff’s wedding venue is a very beautiful and stunning venue with reasonable Bali beach wedding packages. It is a five-star well-groomed resort that gives full privacy during your wedding event. It’s located just 20 meters away from the cliff’s edge. The seven Agency provides a lot of services including photography, flower decoration, private helicopter within economical budget 2390USD. As well as, it gives the capacity of 20 guests in this resort. It is the best place in Bali’s private beach wedding.

Waterfall Wedding

Waterfall wedding sounds very idyllic but if you want to get marry in the heart of the Balinese, then this spectacular place is the perfect choice for you. The Seven Agency can make you are even more adventurous with the mesmerizing nature scenes. It’s a unique idea but it raises the Bali beach wedding cost. The disadvantage of this venue is that it is a bit expensive than other venues. You can get this package in 2540USD and can’t adjust the guests more than 20.

It is the most amazing and unique location with the sound of rippling water, cool breeze and breathes in the fresh air on your big day. Hopefully thinking about these think fascinate you to choose the waterfall wedding venue.

The selection of the right venue on your big day is very important. Those who want to get married on the beaches; Bali is the best choice for them. You can get a lot of options even regarding secret wedding venues in Bali. Hopefully, this article will help you to choose the best option for your wedding.