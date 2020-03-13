Hearts striker insists complete shutdown better than playing behind closed doors

Hearts striker Steven Naismith insists a complete football shutdown is better than playing behind closed doors.

The Scotland international was not surprised that the Scottish FA and SPFL yesterday temporarily pulled the curtain down on the domestic game as the UK tries to bring the spread of coronavirus under control.

There had been suggestions that games could be played in front of soulless empty stadia but the vastly experienced former Rangers, Everton and Norwich City marksman insists the footballing authorities have made the right call.

He said: “When it’s on your actual doorstep and it’s getting to the point where this virus is that deadly then it puts things into a more clear perspective and that is that health and safety is paramount.

“We can play football when everybody’s moved on beyond this virus and get back to enjoying that.

“Britain in general has kind of been the last ones to make that call but the biggest thing here is health and safety. That’s paramount for everything.

“You then go further down and football is about the fans.

“To compromise on any health issues or closed door games goes against what we all do this game and love this game for. I think it’s the right decision.

“It’s not right not have fans there cheering on their team. Going further down, fans have paid their money so there’s the whole financial aspect of it.

“It now gives everybody a situation where we can sit and look at what the best way forward is, what structure going forward is the best to be played out.

“That’s not just domestically but that across all of international football and every other competition out there.

“Overall it is the right decision and us as a club will follow what the guidelines are from now on in to be ready for the next game, whenever that may be.”

In the dark

Naismith insists the players are in the dark as much as the supporters when it comes to what the future holds for the rest of the season.

He added: “We don’t know what is going to happen next. These conversations will have been going on for days and there will be a process that we now follow.

“At the moment, in general, everybody’s personal agendas have to be put aside for what’s best for the whole country and the whole world in this pandemic.

“The right measures are now being taken. This process will go on for as long as it needs to go on until everything’s cleared.

“I don’t think there can be any short-term measures here.

“This is a serious issue that the coverage that everybody has seen shows. It is a very serious situation.”

Hearts, who are four points adrift at the Premiership basement, had been scheduled to face Livingston on Sunday and Naismith insists there will be no slacking off among the players behind the scenes.

He added: “You don’t want to be caught cold when it comes back around to training and fixtures.

“The professional levels in the game now are such that people do keep going when there’s a period of internationals, a break or when there’s time off.

“Players still get on with their individual programmes and make sure that they’re in the fittest state possible.”