Students to celebrate Holi with a burst of colour

More than 200 students, staff and members of the public will this weekend gather at the University of Dundee to celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colour.

The celebration takes place at Belmont Green from 2pm on Saturday 14 March. Organised by the University of Dundee Indian Society (UDIS) in conjunction with Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA), the event aims to bring the message of love and diversity to the campus.

Holi is a Hindu celebration that signifies the end of winter and the beginning of spring. It encourages people to throw powder paint at each other to start the new season with a pop of colour. The timing provides the perfect opportunity for students to have some pre-exam fun.

Majid Mohammad, President of the Indian Society said, “Holi is a subjective and personal festival and many people may possess different beliefs about why they celebrate it. Holi is a wonderful opportunity to come together to kick off spring with a bang.

“In order to provide students with an exceptional and authentic experience of Holi we are making this year better than ever, with traditional Indian drumming, DJs, food and games.

“We are looking forward to greeting all students and are privileged to have the opportunity to organise such an unforgettable and beautiful event”

This event will be held on Belmont Green, next to the University tennis courts, on Saturday 14 March at 3pm. White t-shirts and powder paints will be available for purchase on the day.

Holi paints are washable, non-toxic, biodegradable and child friendly. Tickets can be purchased on arrival or pre-ordered. Entry for children under 10 is free.