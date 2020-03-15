Hearts will consider legal action if coronavirus cancellation results in relegation

HEARTS will consider taking legal action if they are relegated from the Premiership due to the cancellation of the Scottish football season.

Reports on Sunday stated that the 2019/20 calendar is set to be scrapped in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, with league positions as of March 13 set to be honoured.

That contentious plan would see Celtic being declared champions, with Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers winning promotion. Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell would land European places.

However, Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer would be relegated and the Jambos are concerned about the potential sporting and financial consequences of what they believe would be an unjust punishment.

The capital club are four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership but – in theory – have eight games left to salvage their top-flight status and Tynecastle sources have revealed that they plan to vigorously fight their corner.

Owner Ann Budge will hold informal talks with the club’s staff and fellow directors in the coming days as the club consider their options, with a public statement possible.

However, it is known that a legal challenge is very much on the table.

Meanwhile, it will be business as usual on the training ground on Monday despite the ongoing uncertainty shrouding their Premiership status.

The Jambos first-team have been told to report to their Riccarton base despite the Scottish football calendar being postponed ‘until further notice’.

The capital club will also be without one senior player, who has been placed in self-isolation as a precaution after displaying minor symptoms of the coronavirus