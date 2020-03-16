Lanzarote: six destinations for adventure and relaxation

Travelling to Lanzarote is to travelling to exoticism. Lanzarote is possibly the island of the entire Canary archipelago that best defines the feeling of exploring a unique place. The combination between its volcanic features and its paradisiacal beaches converts this place in a scenic attraction difficult to find anywhere else in the world.

The contrast here is the particularity that every traveler is looking for to escape from the anodyne. That, added to the whole repertoire of tourist spots, has led us to make a small list around the six attractions that you cannot miss on the island.

Atlantic Museum

Our route begins with a visit to an underwater scenario full of art and adventure. The Atlantic Museum, located in the bay of Las Coloradas, is an underwater space of more than two thousand square meters where sculpture and adventure coexist. Here, divers can enjoy an itinerary of more than a dozen sculptures made of concrete. This is an artificial reef, unique in the world, designed to send a powerful message of environmental awareness. Without a doubt, an unforgettable experience at a depth of 15 metres, ideal for ocean deep dive lovers.

Timanfaya National Park

Another not-to-be-missed spot on the island of Lanzarote is the Timanfaya National Park; more than one and a half million visitors a year can’t be wrong. Regardless of the charm of the beaches, this place of volcanic origins reigns in Lanzarote, occupying an area of over fifty square kilometers.

The park is home to a whole range of more than twenty volcanoes, some as famous as the Fire Mountains or the Tiguatón. Timanfaya offers a spectacular landscape full of volcanic remains, lichens and flocks of migratory birds: a rare assemblage for the traveller to enjoy.

Jameos del Agua

A jameo is a natural opening caused by the fall of the roof of a volcanic tunnel, leaving a large part of its interior visible. In the town of Haría, in the north of Lanzarote, more than three thousand years ago the eruptions of La Corona volcano gave rise to the so-called Jameos del Agua.

Nowadays, it is a visitable scenario where the oceanic water filters through creating spectacular lakes under the caves. Its route crosses approximately six kilometers, in which the Jameo Grande and Jameo Chico stand out.

Natural pools

Bathing in clear oceanic waters is one of Lanzarote’s great attractions, but the visit reaches a special charm when the bathing takes place in one of the island’s natural pools.

The whim of nature brought Lanzarote a plus of beauty by creating these natural pools, which are small formations near the sea where water penetrates until it remains perfectly stagnant. The most popular ones are the pools of Punta Mujeres and Los Charcones, where you can relax in a dreamlike context.

Teguise and Marina Rubicón

Finally, a trip like this one poses alternatives that are closer to conventional tourism. Two examples are the municipalities of Teguise and Marina Rubicón. The first one is the biggest on Lanzarote, an ideal destination to immerse yourself in the most picturesque village.

Its rich cultural heritage, its historical centre, its beaches and its castle, which was built in the 14th century, all bear witness to this.

For its part, Marina Rubicón, located in the coastal area of Playa Blanca, has got an extensive marina where you can spend a fun day thanks to the wide range of water sports it offers: diving, sailing or surfing, among others.