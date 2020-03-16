Mum shares clever trick for making sure kids are washing their hands properly during coronavirus pandemic

A MUM has shared a genius tip for making sure children are washing their hands properly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nix Jayjay, from Newcastle, has been drawing emojis on the back of her little one’s hands at the start of every day.

Hudson, 9, Maddox, 7, and Harper, 3, then have to come home from school and show their mum that the symbols have been washed off over the course of the day.

Photos taken before the school day show the backs of the children’s hands covered in hearts, smiley faces and a cheeky poo emoji.

Another photo then shows their hands by the end of the day, with just traces of felt tip pen left behind – proving they have been washing their hands effectively.

Business owner Nix took to social media to share her creative tip yesterday [12 Mar].

She posted a photo of the children’s hands to a Facebook group with the caption: “Drew emojis on my kids’ hands this morning and told them I want to see them washed off by pick up so I know they’re washing their hands.”

Her post, which has clocked up more than 5,000 likes online, has blown away social media users.

One group member wrote: “Amazing idea!! And emojis fun for the kids, genius.”

Another added: “Epic idea.”

And one woman said: “What a brilliant idea, I think all mothers should follow.”

Speaking today, Nix, 40, said: “Harper had been given a stamp on the back of her hand at ballet, a kind of well done thing and as I was washing it off, I just had a light bulb moment.

“It’s just something to make hand washing seem less of a chore for them.

“The response has been great. I didn’t think it would be liked and shared as much.”