Tips For Reducing Anxiety When Learning To Drive

It is perfectly natural to have some anxiety when learning to drive, but if you are struggling with your anxiety and feel that it is hampering your ability behind the wheel then action should be taken. Some anxiety can actually be helpful because it will help you to be alert but having too much anxiety can make you an overly cautious driver, so it is all about finding the right balance.

Fortunately, there are some handy tips which should help you to reduce your anxiety so that you feel much calmer and can start to hone your skills behind the wheel.

Find An Instructor You Are Comfortable With

It will be hard to reduce your anxiety if you do not feel comfortable with your instructor, so do not hesitate to change if it is not a good fit. A good driving instructor will be friendly, supportive, understanding of your anxiety and do all they can to help.

Learn About Your Car

Anyone would feel anxious sitting in a highly complex and powerful machine if they did not know how it all worked and what the various different buttons, switches and controls do. This is why it is a good idea to learn about how automobiles work in general and to learn all the different features of the car that you are driving.

Spend Time Behind The Wheel

The more time you spend behind the wheel the more confident you will become, even if you are sat with the engine off. If you have someone that is able to supervise you, it is helpful to put some hours in in-between lessons so that you can develop your skills, get used to driving and feel calmer when you have each lesson (which will help you to learn faster).

Focus On Theory

Another major reason that people feel anxious when driving is that they worry about the theory side of things. Having a solid knowledge of road signs, hazards and the Highway Code can provide you with a base for learning and allow you to feel more confident on the roads. You can secure a theory driving test revision program which will help you to master this side and pass your theory test with confidence.

Use Relaxation Techniques

Relaxation techniques are helpful for lowering anxiety in any situation, so you should look into techniques that work for you and then use these when you start to feel your anxiety rise. Common relaxation techniques to try include breathing exercises, positive visualisation, repeating a personal mantra, and mindfulness meditation (although don’t do this one while driving).

Understand That Anxiety Is Natural

Finally, it is important to understand that anxiety is natural when learning to drive, and it is there for a reason. It is easy to watch other people driving and to see how calm they are but you need to realise that they too would have had anxiety when learning, and it will fade away as you spend more time behind the wheel.

Hopefully, these tips will help you to reduce anxiety while learning to drive so that you can build up your confidence, and then start to feel comfortable while driving.