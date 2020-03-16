Top 4 New Mobile Games with Jackpots 2020

Mobile gambling has risen to become the holy grail of the online casino industry with nearly all services becoming available on smartphones.

The case has especially been prominent with slot machine games, which are the most played of all casino games. Out of the many mobile slots that are accessible on mobile gadgets, a good number of them offer jackpots, some of which have shot players up the wealth scale overnight.

Below is a review of four of the best pokie machines with significant prizes that gamblers can try out:

The gold slots series by Blueprint Gaming hardly need an introduction with numerous titles that take players on different adventures through nature. The latest instalment in the series is the Safari Gold Megaways slot machine.

Originally, Safari Gold Megaways was developed for gamblers to play demo slot online for LeoVegas Casino, an online gambling platform that has the habit of purchasing specific titles for its portfolio only.

With the popularity of the Gold mobile gambling slots series, Blueprint Gaming opted to rename and slightly reskin the slot, which led to the release of the Safari Gold Megaways.

Safari Gold Megaways follows the trend of other Gold slots to give players a tour through nature. This time, punters are transported to the cast savanna where the lion rules supreme. The king of the savanna features a new design from the LeoVegas logo to breathe new life into the slot.

The wildlife theme is displayed by rich brown and gold tones that place one right in the African plains that inspire the game.

The six reels that make up the grid take up centre stage and are stretched out over a maximum of five rows.

An additional row sits at the top of the playtable and runs from the second to fifth reels but still lies within the golden frame that encompasses the rest of the grid.

Safari Gold Megaways does not feature a progressive jackpot, but it includes a big maximum payout of up to 50,000 times the placed bet.

This payout is supported by 117,649 ways to win, which puts it among the slot games with the most win ways. Such a massive payout is complemented by several bonus features, including:

Cascading reels – eliminate any icons used to create a payout combination and replace them with new ones.

Mystery symbol – transforms into any standard symbol.

Bonus symbol – four or more of them activate 30 free spins.

Unlimited Win Multiplier – can grow up to ten times with every cascade in the base game and free spins.

Megaways Wheel Bet – lets players gamble on free spins and different megaways to be activated.

Bonus Wheel Bet – grants direct access to the bonus when with different free spin and multiplier values.

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah online slot game is by no means a new title since it was released in 2006 by Microgaming. However, the constant renewal of its progressive jackpot prize allows it to top of the list of latest jackpots every nine weeks on average and maintain its spot as a popular choice for thousands of gamblers.

Mega Moolah Slot is undeniably a legendary title in online casinos that has attracted such a large fan base that most other slots can only dream of. Mega Moolah was among the first slots with pooled prizes to be introduced online, and it blew up almost immediately.

At the time, it also carried the features ideal for a modern video slot game, which by today’s standard categorises it among the classics. The game is themed around the African savanna, and gamblers get to meet animals like the lion, giraffe, buffalo, and antelope alongside colourful poker face cards.

The fame of Mega Moolah online slot is due to the biggest jackpot win in slots history and several others that hold top spots. The largest-ever payout that was granted by the game amounted to 17,879,645 euros, which was paid to Joy Heywood.

Each time the jackpot payout is collected, the amount resets to 1,000,000 pounds and starts accumulating once more until it is won. The Mega Jackpot grants the biggest prizes in the game, but the game feature three other small ones, which are:

Jackpot Name Starting Prize Major 10,000 Minor 100 Mini 10

Mega Moolah online slot offers fixed wins as well that go as high as 15,000 credits when the maximum bet of 6.25 credits is in play. Wilds and free spins are included as well. When the free spins round is in play, punters can collect payouts of up to 225,00 coins, and the bonus can be retriggered.

Hall of Gods

Slot machines based on Norse mythology consistently manage to blow things out of the water, but none of them gets as big as the Hall of Gods slot machine. Released in 2010, this game is responsible for some of the biggest progressive jackpot wins in history with an average payout of five million dollars on average.

The prize usually drops into the hands of a lucky winner about every 24 to 26 weeks, which is longer than the average slot payout. However, considering that it ushers players into Valhalla with winnings that can change social status is worth the risk.

Despite having a decade on its back, the Hall of Gods slot has withstood the test of time thanks to its impeccable visual presentation that marks NetEnt’s prowess in the field. The game features a grid of five reels that are transparent and take players to heavens that are home to deities like Thor, Odin, Loki, and Freya.

These gods grace the screen as the high-paying symbols accompanied by low-value ones like a ring, brooch, hammer, and others. The game’s jackpot round is activated by the appearance of the bonus symbols on any three spots on the reels, which is Thor’s hammer striking a shield. The Mega Jackpot is the highest of the three, followed by the Midi Jackpot, and finally the Mini Jackpot. The bonus price depends on the stakes with higher bets landing bigger prizes.

Jackpot Giant

Playtech applies the concept of “Go big or go home” in the slot machine Jackpot Giant, which is famed for its massive pooled payouts.

The pokie game is set in an alternate universe where giants roam the earth, which is filled with green plains and ice-peaked mountains. The slot display captures the eye with a touch of extra in its elements from the mountain range in the background to the rocky symbols that line up on the five reels.

This larger-than-life game does not boast payouts as big as those of the Mega Moolah slot machine, but they have been known to surpass the one-million-dollar mark a lot of times. In a few instances, the prize has climbed as high as 5 million dollars.

The game explodes with much more than a progressive jackpot when the reels are spun with up to 50 coins. The set includes stacked symbols, free spins, and wild bonuses.

Wrap Up

2020 is still a young year, which means players can continue to anticipate a lot from the software developers. New slot releases with large payouts can be expected in the coming months with the hope of being as enticing as previous titles.