Film jungle cry receives standing ovation

The Official Wales Screening of inspirational rugby biopic JUNGLE CRY took place yesterday evening at the Ffwrnes Theatre Llanelli in Carmarthenshire, southwest Wales in the presence of Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed Miss Sara Edwards.

Hosted by the Carmarthenshire County Council, top Wales rugby union players were also in attendance including Jonathan Davies and James Davies and Scarlets, Wales and British Lions legend Phil Bennett OBE.

JUNGLE CRY follows the incredible journey of 12 underprivileged children who came from the most extreme tribal areas, playing sports bare foot and went on to win to the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England.

The film’s rugby scenes were shot on location in Wales, including at Llanelli’s Parc y Scarlets. Jungle Cry, features cameos by Nigel Owens, Phil Bennett and Collin Charvis, former captain of the Wales National Rugby Union Team.

The Official Wales Screening was attended by the cast of JUNGLE CRY, Emily Shah (Fortune Defies Death) also the film’s Executive Producer, Stewart Wright (Doc Martin, Doctor Who), Richard Elfyn (Doctor Who, The Crown) Julian Lewis Jones (Justice League, Invictus) and Rhys Ap William (Dream Horse, Doctors).

Paul Walsh MBE, who coached the original ‘Jungle Crows’ rugby team under non-profit organization The ATLAS Foundation, was also in attendance.

Headed by Veteran Mumbai and Hollywood producer Prashant Shah (My Name is Khan, The Bruce Lee Project), Bollywood Hollywood Production is kicking off with the UK/India co-production rugby biopic.

Prashant Shah commented; “Jungle Cry is truly an inspiring film that promotes education, sports and helps eradicate poverty and create patriotism for every nation and we are very excited to release it to a global audience of cinemagoers in April.”