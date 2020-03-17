Guests at locked-down Tenerife hotel given list of “essential” premises staying open – and it includes hairdressers

TOURISTS locked down at a Tenerife hotel are baffled after an list of “essential” premises set to stay open included “hairdressers”.

Guests at Landmar Playa de L’Arena were told they can only leave the premises to visit pharmacies, banks, food stores, laundries and hair salons.

A photo of a notice from the hotel lists the full details of the State of Alarm, as decreed by the Spanish government.

The notice reads: “All resident or visitors in Spain are obligated to follow the rules here below detailed.

“Restrictions of movement: All commercial centers and shops will remain closed except supermarkets, hairdressing, laundries, banks and pharmacies.”

Holidaymaker Veronica Sexton, 81, from Cardiff has been at the hotel since last week.

She says she and other guests first heard the guidance from their TUI rep.

She said: “We are all okay, there’s no panic. We had a meeting yesterday with our rep who told us the situation.

“We are confined to the hotel except for certain essential shopping like medicine, and strangely, going to the hairdressers.”

“The sun is shining, it is hot and we have all we need here. Brits are carrying on regardless at the moment.”

Yesterday Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a 15-day state of emergency for the country including all Spanish territories.

The rules are so strict that a woman was arrested yesterday for sunbathing in Palma, Mallorca in violation of the quarantine.