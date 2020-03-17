Hilarious moment “Old Firm” game went ahead – in Drongan, Ayrshire – complete with blue smoke bomb from “Ultras”

HILARIOUS video shows how Scottish football fans decided to host their own version of the Old Firm after the match was cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

A small group of Rangers fans then appeared at the match complete with blue smoke bombs and cheered on their team.

The five-a-side match was held yesterday at The Boolers pub in Drongan, Ayrshire.

Footage of the “ultras” then surfaced online, being posted onto Twitter by Ryan McCubbin who captioned his post: “Only in drungin, old firm 5 a side at The Boolers and the ultras turned up with the pyro.”

In the video, Ryan can be heard sniggering as he zooms in on the small collection of spectators.

Several swing their scarves around while one holds a blue smoke bomb in the air.

Ryan can be heard laughing as the game continues on.

Rangers ended up winning the game on penalties, after ordinary time saw the game finish at 5-5.

@aconner981 said: “Just goes to show how far people are willing to go for football.”

@itscore23 commented: “They can hardly see over the wall.”

@gscott92 posted: “Hahahahaha love this!”

@bonesstrueblues also commented: “I feel their pain. No football weekend has been tough.”

@TylerJonMason also said: “Nae old firm Sundays, make yer own.”

This video comes after the Scottish Football Association announced on Friday that all professional football under their jurisdiction would be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This included the Old Firm which was set to take place on Sunday at Rangers home ground, Ibrox.