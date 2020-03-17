Choosing the ideal tradesperson for any project can be a difficult matter, especially if

you aren’t quite sure what kind of qualifications to look for and aren’t familiar with

the skills and experience you need. But one good way to start is to look for someone

who is a member of a professional body; this would mean that the tradesperson

follows a certain code of standards and adheres to a particular process or procedure

based on that professional body. But what else should you consider when you are

looking for a tradesperson? Let’s find out how you can best choose a tradesperson

for your project.

If you are looking for a builder

If you are looking for a builder, it will help if the builder is a member of the

Federation of Master Builders, which is the largest trade association for builders in the UK. For example, a member of this association will need to have an inspection of

their work before they become accepted, and they will also have to sign a special ‘code of practice’ as well as the process for dispute resolution – which is a good thing

if you aren’t satisfied or happy with their work and would like to issue a complaint.

If you are looking for an electrician

When hiring an electrician, remember to check they are registered on Registered

Competent Person Electrical network to be sure they are certified and qualified,

which has its own listing of electricians who are certified and qualified. What’s more,

these electricians are regularly evaluated and assessed in order to ensure that their

work is good and follows the set standards.

If you are looking for a carpenter

Carpenters may be plentiful, but with this, it’ also best to be sure. If you are looking

for an excellent carpenter, no matter how big or small your project is, it pays to

choose one who is a member of the Institute of Carpenters as well. The Institute

allows you to check that a carpenter is a member via their website. The Institute

approves only members who are entirely qualified, and along with this, members

also have to prove their skill and knowledge through an interview procedure as well

as provide sufficient references.

If you are looking for a heating technician/engineer or plumber

Once again, it definitely pays to check that tradespeople are members of various

associations, especially for jobs that require sufficient safety standards to be met,

such as heating technicians/engineers or plumbers. For plumbers and heating

engineers, you may want to select one who is a member of the Chartered Institute of

Plumbing and Heating Engineering or the Association of Plumbing & Heating

Contractors. If they are a member of either group, it means that they have to

maintain the highest standards in their work as well as in their customer service, and

they also have to adhere to a code of conduct.

The best way to find tradespeople nowadays is online, and you can easily look for

information about different tradespeople through websites and even get a quote for

a particular job, like quotes from reliable sites like MyJobQuote.co.uk. The crucial

thing is to know what you are looking for and what you require. To make the best

decision, make sure to get at least three quotes so you can easily compare different

tradespeople.