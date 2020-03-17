Would you like to own a holiday home in the lush countryside, or would you prefer a modern flat in a bustling city? Maybe you’ve always dreamt of a nautical beach house next to the sea – and if you live in the UK, any of these dreams could come true.

The UK is a top-rated holiday destination for both Brits and foreigners, and it isn’t hard to see why. There are hundreds of stunning towns and cities, and each is different from the next.

However, some places are more popular than others, so if you want to buy a holiday home then you might want to consider purchasing a house in a popular area.

Here are some of the best places to buy a holiday home in Britain.

The Lake District

The Lake District is Britain’s largest National Park, so it is a top-rated tourist destination.

The lake receives over 18 million visitors every single year, and it isn’t hard to see why; the park is filled with giant, peaceful lakes and stunning countryside views. So, this is a great place to buy a holiday home, especially if your main goal is a steady second income.

The Cotswolds

The Cotswolds is registered as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, so you probably won’t be surprised to learn that it is a popular tourist destination. The area stretches from Bath to Stratford-upon-Avon, and it is filled with quaint villages, busy market towns, and rolling green hills.

Cornwall

Cornwall is a beautiful summer haven that is home to over 300 beaches. This makes it a perfect summer holiday home, but it is worth noting that the area is much quieter during winter and summer.

The Peak District

The Peak District was the first place to become national park in the UK, and it receives over 10 million visitors every year. The area is filled with natural beauty, but that isn’t all; there are also lots of historic mansions and market towns to explore, and if guests are feeling more active, they can go hiking or caving.

London

Not everyone likes the idea of a countryside break; some people prefer the hustle and bustle of big cities. You may want to buy a house or apartment in London. London is the most visited city in the UK, so if you buy a property here, you should have little problem renting it out to tourists, but you will need a decent budget as house prices are high when compared to other cities.

Not sure how to pay for a second home? Find out more about getting a holiday let mortgage here.

Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire is a beautiful coastline county in Wales, and it is a beautiful countryside

getaway. There are lots of small seaside towns to explore, and there are also beautiful sandy beaches and winding hiking trails.

Snowdonia

Snowdonia is another popular tourist destination in Wales, and it is well suited to nature lovers. Visitors can walk, hide, cycle, and compete in water sports in the National Park, and there are also lots of beaches and woodlands to explore.