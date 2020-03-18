GRE for MBA: Top Business Schools Accepting GRE

Masters of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most coveted programs among graduate students across the globe. Getting accepted into an mba program offered by the top universities in the US and in other countries requires students to submit some preliminary material that helps graduate schools shortlist candidates for the program. One of the crucial factors while submitting an application for admission is the performance of candidates in standardized tests such as GRE or GMAT.

While GMAT is more commonly known for MBA admissions, many graduate faculties have started accepting GRE . The number of business schools accepting GRE scores has been on a consistent rise. More than 90% of the business schools in the USA accept GRE scores. Some of the top business schools in the world such as Harvard Business School, Yale School of Management, and Wharton School (Upenn) accept GRE scores from students across the globe. More than a 1000 business schools across the world accept GRE scores from prospective candidates.

Is GMAT better than the GRE?

A lot of debate has been done on whether GMAT is better than the GRE when it comes to MBA admissions, and while many may believe that GMAT is indeed better, all business schools refrain from commenting on whether or not they prefer GMAT scores over GRE.

However, GRE is a common entry-exam for various graduate programs, and GMAT is only accepted for Business & Management related programs. Hence, when an applicant submits their GMAT score, the prospective graduate school knows that the candidate is sure about pursuing an MBA, whereas, GRE scores may lead the faculty to believe that the candidate is uncertain about the program they want to enroll in.

What are Some top Business Schools Accepting GRE?

Although the number of candidates submitting GMAT scores for MBA admissions is much higher than the candidates submitting GRE, some of the world’s biggest MBA schools accept the GRE.

Some popular business schools accepting the GRE scores along with their 2021 class profile (students enrolled in 2019) are mentioned below:

University Percentage of Students Submitting GRE Scores Quantitative Reasoning Verbal Reasoning Harvard Business School 20% 145-170 Median- 163 147-170 Median- 163 Stanford Graduate School of Business NA 149-170 Avg. 165 149-170 Avg. 165 Yale School of Management 26% 159-168 Median- 165 160-170 Median- 165 Tuck School of Business 21% 154-170 Avg. 161 150-170 Avg. 163 Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania NA Avg. 162 Avg. 162 Booth School of Business 13% Avg. 164.1 Avg. 163.3

From the information tabulated above, one can tell that GMAT is the preferred entrance examination for students. However, even the top business schools like HBS (Harvard Business School) deny preferring GMAT over the GRE when it comes to admissions.

Australian Universities Accepting GRE for MBA

Given below is a list of Australian Institutes accepting GRE scores for MBA

AGSM @ UNSW Business School

Deakin University

Murdoch University

University of Sydney

S P Jain School of Global Management

Canadian Universities Accepting GRE for MBA

Around 30 universities and graduate faculties accept GRE scores for MBA admissions in Canada. Some of the prominent names are mentioned below.

University of Toronto

York University

University of Alberta

University of British Columbia

University of Calgary

Concordia University

Lakehead University

Universities in the UK Accepting GRE for MBA

According to the Educational Testing Service (ETS), which is the organizing body of GRE, a total of 14 business faculties and universities in the UK accept GRE scores for MBA admissions. A few of these are mentioned below.

Hult International Business School London

London Business School

Oxford University

University of Cambridge

University of Manchester

Leeds University

University of Reading

University of Warwick

German Universities Accepting the GRE for MBA

A total of 15 higher education institutes in Germany accept the GRE for graduate business admissions. Some popular faculties are mentioned below.

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management

Mannheim Business School

Munich Business School

Troy University Heidelberg

European Business School of Germany

Hochschule Pforzheim

GISMA Business School

In the US alone, a total of 951 universities and business schools accept the GRE. With all the statistical data in hand, one could conclude that GRE scores may not be as widely popular as GMAT scores for admission to management and business programs, however, they are just as good.

Conclusively, scores of the GRE are just one of the many deciding factors that graduate schools consider while shortlisting applicants for admission. An excellent GRE score alone does not guarantee candidates admission to their desired program. Just as a below average GRE score does not necessarily mean rejection of the candidate. Standardized test scores such as GMAT or GRE help graduate schools make admission decisions as they provide an additional insight of the candidates’ complete profile. Factors such as work experience, previous academic performance, Statement of Purpose(SOP) and Letters of Recommendation (LOR) are equally as important.