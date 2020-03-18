Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark ‘overwhelmed’ as Fifers race towards £25,000 mark

BILL CLARK admits he has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to Raith Rovers’ cash drive after banking close to £19,000 in 24 hours.

And the Stark’s Park chairman has revealed that even supporters of rival clubs have contributed to the cause.

Rovers have encouraged supporters – if they have the means and inclination – to make a donation to help them combat the shortfall created by the lack of gate receipts and hospitality events during Scottish football’s enforced hiatus.

Despite the scheme only being launched on Tuesday, by Wednesday evening the JustGiving page had already raised close to £17,000, with an amount in the region of £2,000 donated via PayPal and direct bank transfer.

It has left Rovers closing in on their initial £25,000 target at pace – and Clark has been blown away by the displays of generosity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Clark said: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support and, as a board, we are just over the moon with how people have responded.

“We only launched this on Tuesday and, within 24 hours, we had those sort of sums.

“It’s not only our own fans, but supporters from other clubs have contributed which is quite amazing. That was the most surprising part of all this.

“It is wonderful that people are coming together and offering financial support where they can.

“Given the situation, a few clubs could find themselves with real challenges in the near future and that togetherness could be very important.”

Despite the financial challenges being faced by Rovers, it is understood all players and staff have been assured that they will be paid in full this month and that there is no impending cash crisis.