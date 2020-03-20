Online Jewellery sale rate at 90% despite impact of Covid- 19

Fellows’ Online Jewellery sale had a 90% sell rate despite the current climate with covid-19 impacting the way the world operates.

The timed auction, which ended on Thursday 19th March, had over 450 registrants, with the majority of items sold soaring above their estimates.

Fellows Auctioneers has altered its auction schedule to continue the company’s promising start to 2020.

The independent, family-run business has opted to move all of its sales from April – July to timed, online auctions.

Many beautiful pieces of jewellery in the Online Jewellery sale on Thursday 19th saw multiple bids and were in high-demand.

The first five lots in the auction had a total of 69 bids which set a precedent for the remainder of the sale.

The auction had a total low estimate of around £90,000, and ended with a total hammer price exceeding £110,000.

Outstanding pieces included an early 20th century gold carved coral ring which sold for a full price of £586.96 (including fees), against as estimate of £120 – £180.

Further to this, a “Trinity” ring, by Cartier, sold for a full price of £523.16 against an estimate of £150 – £200.

Stephen Whittaker, Managing Director of Fellows Auctioneers, said: “Following on from our successful Fine Jewellery auction last week, our Online Jewellery timed auction on Thursday 19th March was a real treat.

“The volume of bids doesn’t seem to be slowing down and people are taking advantage of the fact we have made our auctions so accessible to so many people via the internet. I am sure our free shipping offer was an incentive too.

“We continue to have many amazing prices being consigned to auction and, using the expertise of our team, we are continuing to offer free valuations via our website to our clients at home and abroad.”

A selection of highlights from the Online Jewellery sale, which ended on Thursday 19th March, can be seen below (these are including fees):

Lot 5 – An early 20th century gold carved coral ring. Estimate: £120 – £180. Price Realised: £586.96

Lot 323 – A “Trinity” ring, by Cartier. Estimate: £150 – £200. Price Realised: £523.16

Lot 361 – A mother-of-pearl single Alhambra earring, by Van Cleef and Arpels. Estimate: £100 – £150. Price Realised: £791.12

Fellows Auctioneers’ next auction is a live Jewellery sale on Thursday 26th March, taking place in Birmingham. Bids can be place on this sale via the internet now.