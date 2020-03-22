Hibs winger Martin Boyle ready for FIFA 20 showdown with YouTube sensation

MARTIN BOYLE fears he is heading for a hiding as the Hibs star prepares to cross controllers with a YouTube sensation.

The gallus gamer has signed up to take part in the mammoth ‘Ultimate Quaran-Team’ tournament devised by English outfit Leyton Orient.

The likes of Marseille, Benfica and Fiorentina will take part in the 128-club FIFA 20 online competition, with the Hibees facing Millwall in the first round on Monday.

St Mirren, Motherwell, Ross County and Hamilton are also on board from the SPFL, against Brentford, Grimsby, Cork City and Morcambe respectively.

And Boyle was quick to put his hand up to represent the Easter Road outfit.

However, excitement soon turned to trepidation when he found out well-known YouTube gamer Josh Zerker – with 2.2 MILLION subscribers to his channel – would be his opponent.

Boyle said: “Like the rest of the boys I am missing my football, so this seemed like a good way to let off a bit of steam.

“I signed up before I realised who I was up against – someone who plays these games for a living and has about 1.5 million more Twitter followers than me, for starters!

“I’ll definitely be the underdog, but I’ll do my best for Hibs.

“I’m going to get in a bit of practice with Marvin Bartley and Simon Murray. What could possibly go wrong?”

‘Kick-off’ will be at noon on Monday and Hibs plan on streaming the contest on their social media channels – even if their winger appears destined for a battering.

The tournament will raise money for struggling EFL clubs, the governing body’s chosen charity, MIND, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser started by the World Health Organisation.

More than £50,000 has already been donated and fans can support the drive through JustGiving.

Boyle added: “It’s for a good cause and it’ll hopefully give a few people a laugh at what’s a difficult time just now for all of us.”