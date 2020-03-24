Bathroom Design Trends That Bring Nature Indoors

In order to curb the spread of Coronavirus, strict measures have begun for the 66 million people living in the UK. They are to stay at home, unless it is for essential work or to get groceries. For much of the population, this is the ideal opportunity to get some jobs and some decorating done. When you are looking at the bathroom, practicality is of equal importance as design aesthetics. That means that you need to choose materials that are going to withstand moisture in the air. This year, using natural materials in your bathroom is on trend, so take inspiration from the world we live in.

Natural tiling

The trends in tiling this year are all about natural materials that complement the bathroom. Slate and terracotta are particularly good for flooring and will last a lifetime if they’re looked after properly. For your walls, choose large tiles that are 300mm x 600mm, rather than small tiles with fussy designs. These are particularly good if you have a small bathroom but want to create the illusion of space. Go for neutral colours like cream and beige to create a relaxed feel in your bathroom that will remain in style for many years.

Inspiring sink design

Steer clear of the “off the shelf” bathroom suite, and instead fit a unique sink in your bathroom. Bowls made of rustic polished wood are on trend this year. Look for a wooden sink that really highlights the natural wood grains, and even makes a feature of any knots and imperfections in the wood. Teak and bamboo are popular choices for a sink, as the wood is lightweight enough to place on the wall, but still durable. Fit your wooden sink with copper or bronze coloured fittings for a really striking look – far more interesting than a plain white bathroom suite.

Bringing nature indoors

This year, houseplants in the bathroom are back in a big way. When you’re choosing varieties, however, make sure that you consider the humidity in the bathroom. It’s also worth considering that your plants may not always be watered regularly. If you have a sunny windowsill, then fill it with phalaenopsis orchids – they will flower all year round and thrive in warm environments. On the floor, place pots with broad-leaved banana plants and ferns. Not only will these look beautiful, but they also improve the air quality.

You might not be able to go outside at the moment, but when you are designing your bathroom, try and bring the outside indoors instead. Get inspired by nature, and create a peaceful and unique space for a long bubble bath.