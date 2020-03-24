Bookies Closed Due to Corona, but Online Bookies Aren’t

Bookie have been ordered to close their betting shops and sportsbooks to the general public, for it is of course in such venues that people will gather at various times of the day, and that in turn could help with the spread of coronavirus.

That coupled with the fact that most live sporting events have also been cancelled, and all other gambling related companies such as Poker Rooms, Bingo Clubs and Casinos having been ordered to close, means gamblers are having to look elsewhere to get their gambling fix.

It is of course at online betting sites that any sports bettor is going to turn when their local betting shop or sportsbook has been closed however by doing so they are only going to find a small number of sporting events that they can bet on, which will be taking place in the small number countries that have not yet banned sporting events. Visit this website to find out which bookies are not on Gamstop.

There will of course be some other types of betting opportunities rather than just live sporting events at most online betting sites, some of which are virtual sporting events.

Virtual sports are simply games that can be played online which are themed and styled around sporting events, such as virtual horse races.

Punters wishing to bet on them can place a range of different horse racing bets on each race, and the race is then presented to them by way of computer generated graphics, which is why such races are often known as “carton horse races”.

Shortage of In-Play Betting Markets

Obviously as bookies are now closed, and those that are available to online and mobile sports bettors having just a small number of betting markets available, that does mean there are a shortage of in-play betting opportunities.

In-play betting markets are ones that allow punters to place bets and wagers on a sporting event once they have started, and if you haven’t yet made use of such a betting market I would suggest you set aside to do study how they work and operate.

Once a sporting event does begin in-play betting markets will spring to life, and you will find a range of different bet types are available upon them.

Take for example a football match, when utilizing an in-play betting market you can place a bet until the dying minutes on either site to win the match of place a bet on the match ending in a draw. Plus, you will also be able to place a bet on which team or player will score the next goal too.

Just keep in mind though that due to in-play betting markets being live ones, the odds do tend to change on each possible betting opportunity extremely quickly, and there are several additional factor that will determine just how high or low the odds on offer to you on various different betting opportunities will be, such as just how many minutes are left of the match you are betting on.

Spend You Spare Time Looking at How Betting Exchanges Work

If you have bene advised to stay at home in self-isolation, or you have been told to stay at home as your employer has closed down due to Coronavirus the business premises they operate from, then you are of course going to have plenty of spare time.

If you do and you have yet to discover the benefits of betting on a betting exchange then I suggest that you set aside some time to learn just how those unique betting markets work and operate, for once you do understand how they work I can guarantee you will be very tempted to make use of them.

A betting exchange is a peer to peer type of betting environment, and as such you will find that you can place a bet on any sporting event in the normal way, however the odds that you are being offered and the best your place will be placed with other users of a betting exchange and not a traditional bookie.

One of the benefits of choosing to place your sports related bets on a betting exchange is that you will often find the odds being offered to you are way higher than the odds a bookie will be offering you.

Not only can you place bets on a betting exchange, but you can take bets off other punters if you like. To do so you first need to decide just which sporting event you wish to offer odds on, and what aspect of that event you wish to offer odds on.

Then you will need to work out what odds to offer other users of a betting exchange to tempt them to place a bet with you, and as long as you have enough money in your betting exchange account to cover any possible payouts, you can then make those odds you are offering live.

Once the sporting event has finished and the results are known, if anyone who has placed a bet with you wins their bet they are automatically paid out, using your account balance, however if their bets lose then those stakes are credited to your account instead.

Long Term Futures Betting Markets Still Live

Another thing to be aware of if you do have plenty of spare time available due to Coronavirus, and you are itching to place some sort of sports bet, is that the futures betting markets are of course still going to be live at most bookies sites and on their betting apps too.

As you will be placing bets on porting events that are not scheduled to start for many weeks or months, what you tend to discover when making use of a future betting market is that the odds that you will be offered can be much higher in value than they will be as the starting time and day of those sporting events approaches.

Just make sure that you bet with a bookie that will return your stakes placed onto a long-term betting market if those sporting events get cancelled or abandoned for any reason.

When Will Live Sports Return?

In the current climate, it is going to be quite some time before live sports return, and it should be noted that some events that were scheduled for the next couple of months have also be cancelled or postponed, so we are all going to have to wait for many weeks at least to get back to normal.

There will however come a day when the all clear is sounded, but until that day arrives please do ensure that you follow the guidelines and instructions regarding your movements from the local authorities in your area.

I know that many people are currently panic buying groceries and other essentials but try and be thoughtful to others when you are out shopping. Ask yourself, do you really need to buy so many toilet rolls for example, for many people are stockpiling things that are going to take them ages to use, which is causing shortages for others.

If you are planning a shopping trip then never forget any neighbours that may be unable to get out and about as easier as you can, and check whether any of them need anything from the supermarket.

One final thing to keep in mind that many people do live alone, and as such in these very difficult times they may be feeling even more lonely than usual, so try and safely make contact with them, even if just to say hello and see if they are well.