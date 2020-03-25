Key hospital workers to stay free at central Edinburgh hotel

KEY clinical and medical workers at the frontline of Scotland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic are being offered complimentary accommodation at a four star city-centre hotel.

Ten Hill Place, which is operated by Surgeons Quarter and owned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), is opening its doors for the coming weeks to hospital workers wishing to stay in comfort close to their places of work.

Located less than a mile from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and just three miles from the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, it is hoped that thousands of workers will be able to be accommodated over the coming weeks, enabling many to stay and reduce their reliance on tiring commutes and public transport.

Believed to be the first gesture of its kind in Scotland, the 129-room hotel will be made available to a wide variety of key workers carrying a valid hospital photographic identity card.

The hotel will also make a daily continental breakfast available for the guests.

As well as the commitment to hospital staff, the RCSEd has engaged with the Chief Medical Officer to declare its willingness to temporarily convert the hotel, should hospitals overflow.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director of Surgeons Quarter, said: “We want to support both our local and medical community at this incredibly challenging time.

“Being owned by one of the UK’s most prestigious medical colleges, it feels right that we should step in to offer our facilities free of charge.

“Our city-centre location means we’re close to several of the city’s vital hospitals, full of heroic staff doing everything they can to keep us safe and well.

“We know many have to travel from outside or across the city, a commute that will be exhausting at this unprecedented time.

“We hope key workers can make full use of our facilities at Ten Hill Place – and look forward to looking after them.”

Professor Michael Griffin, President of the RCSEd, said: “Surgeons Quarter in normal times services College and external events and provides excellent accommodation and service in Ten Hill Place, Café 1505 and all parts of the College.

“These activities provide the College with supplementary funds to improve patient outcomes around the world.

“It is therefore only right in these unusual times that the College stands behind and protects the Surgeons Quarter team whilst being able to offer its facilities and staff in the ongoing COVID 19 fight.

“I have also communicated our offer to Catherine Calderwood the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, who is most appreciative.

“I would personally like to thank Scott and all the Surgeons Quarter team for their ongoing efforts in supporting the College and now the key workers within the Medical and Clinical workforce.”