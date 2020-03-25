Leading animal organisations say there is “no evidence” coronavirus affects pets

The UK’s national pet charities have joined together to reassure animal lovers that their pets are safe from coronavirus.

The colation of experts have joined forces to offer advice to help owners care for their animals and each other during the coronavirus outbreak.

Thirteen organisations, including the RSPCA and PDSA, say they are concerned about conflicting and poor information, which is leaving owners confused and anxious and animals potentially at risk.

The group has produced a series of colourful graphics giving tips and advice on how to look after your pets while you protect yourself, how to care for pets while social distancing or in self-isolation and how to help others look after their animals.

The graphics will be posted to the various organisation’s websites so they can be shared online.

Chris Laurence, chair of the Canine and Feline Sector Group, said: “We are concerned that rapidly changing and conflicting information was leaving pet owners confused and worried.

“Those of us who work with animals are concerned that this information could leave animals at risk as pets could end up abandoned by anxious families unsure if they pose a risk or how they can care for them in isolation.

“We have come together to reassure people that there is no evidence that pets can get sick from coronavirus so not to panic or worry. We have also written some clear and simple tips about how to continue to care for them through this crisis.

“Like many others, the animal welfare sector is facing huge strain, with reduced staffing, loss of volunteers and pressure on resources.

“We need to reassure owners with good advice so they can continue to look after their pets and this will help prevent rescue centres being overwhelmed at this challenging time.”

“Pets are a big part of our families and it is important to make sure they stay happy and healthy during these difficult times.

“Isolation for us can mean some big changes for our pets and they won’t understand why. We hope this advice will help owners help their pets, while looking after themselves too. ”

Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA animal welfare expert, added: “In times of crisis many of us turn towards our pets for comfort and this is no different.

“Millions of us share our homes with dogs and cats and greatly value the companionship and joy they bring into our lives.

“In recent days, we have been inundated with calls and questions from owners who want to make sure they know how best to provide for their pet’s health and happiness.

“We are delighted to have been able to work with others to produce this much needed guidance.”