Michael Doyle or Joe Wicks? Falkirk ace turns hand to fitness tutorials during hiatus

MICHAEL DOYLE has joked that he’s ready to become Scottish football’s answer to social media sensation Joe Wicks after launching his own series of fitness videos.

The Falkirk defender released a flurry of exercise tutorials on Monday aimed at keeping adults and kids alike active during the during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Doyle, 28, plans to upload short, snappy regimes every week and he is adamant that anyone can get involved, underlined by his girlfriend Jane and niece Ellie joining him in the sessions.

It mirrors Wicks’ classes which have swept the nation and, while Doyle knows it may take him a while to hit the near TWO MILLION views that ‘Britain’s P.E. teacher’ got for Wednesday morning’s livestream, he is adamant the goal remains the same.

He laughed: “A few people have been in touch telling me to get into the social media fitness side of things once I leave football, like Joe Wicks – maybe it’s something I should think about.

“I’m not sure I’m quite up to his level, but you never know. That’s got to be the target; aim for the best!

“In all seriousness, his message is the same is mine. It’s about trying to keep people active and mentally healthy during a really tough period.

“We are all just trying to get through the day at the moment and anything that helps can only be a good thing.”

While Doyle doesn’t take himself too seriously, his CV is laudable.

He spent two years on a personal training course after leaving school and worked in that field during his five-year spell at Alloa. He continues to host bespoke sessions for staff behind the scenes at Falkirk.

He continued: “When this lockdown started I had a chat with a few of the boys at Falkirk and they were happy for me to do a few fitness videos.

“I wanted to add my own twist to it. Rather than just being for people with good base fitness – which is what most personal training is – why not make it for everyone? Because we are all in the same boat.

“So I decided to involve my girlfriend and niece and show that people of any age or fitness level can give it a go.

“If it keeps people moving then that’s great – because I know how easy it would be to sit and watch Netflix right now!

“And, not to sound like an old man, with computer games and TV, it’s a lot easier for kids to sit in front of a screen.”

The videos, shared via Falkirk’s Twitter feed, have already had more the 7,000 views and Doyle admits he has blown away by the feedback, particularly when he heard that a local charity had recommended the exercise to parents.

CHARITY

He added: “I was just doing it as a wee video. If a couple of people watched it and got something out of it, that was enough for me.

“But I’ve had a lot positive replies on Twitter and I’ve had a few folk messaging me on Facebook about it.

“Parent Network Scotland, a charity that my dad’s friend is involved with, helps parents who need support and they recommended the exercise for the kids, which was incredible to hear. The feedback’s just been brilliant.”