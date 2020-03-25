Netli to offer their software free of charge to all health and social care providers throughout the UK

A DIGITAL SOLUTION provider is providing its service for free of charge to support the health and social care providers in the UK as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Netli are to offer their software free of charge to all health and social care providers throughout the UK

As a direct response to the increasing pressures that the COVID-19 outbreak is putting on the health and social care system across the UK/

Workforce powered by Netli is an online platform that enables remote working for office staff and management as well as speeding up the recruitment process of new staff at a time where this is needed most.

The platform has been proven to reduce time to recruit new care staff from 8 weeks down to 8 days, permitting new staff to get started much more quickly. It also reduces the administration time of recruitment by up to 90%, allowing admin personnel to be re-deployed to other business-critical areas.

Stephen Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder of Netli comments, “These are incredibly difficult times for everyone right now and in order to continue providing critical care services for the most vulnerable in our society, care providers across the UK must quickly adapt to changing priorities and implement methods of remote working for administration and managerial staff – this is where we can help.”

“Our software has been specifically designed to make recruitment in care across the UK more efficient and easier for both the recruiter and the applicant. As well as supporting those already working in the sector, our dedicated online jobs board CareJob.co , powered by Workforce will facilitate the transition of more people into a career in care in a time where it is needed most.”

He added: “Our experienced team are working tirelessly to support the UK’s response to COVID-19 through the accelerated deployment of online strategies. Our services will not only speed up processes and make them more efficient, but they will also support the safety of staff and service users during times where social distancing strategies are being enforced.”

CareJob.co is a single source, centralised hub for careers in care across the country. The free offering will allow recruiters to post one job advert at a time and vacancies created in Workforce will then be automatically posted to CareJob.co and Google Jobs.

Workforce and CareJob can be set up within minutes, allowing entire teams to have 24/7 remote access to a complete recruitment and HR system and they have been.

For more information about Netli visit www.netli.co.uk