Edinburgh’s top private chef launches home delivery service

Edinburgh’s top private events chef is launching a new food delivery service to offer households across the capital a fresh way to enjoy contemporary fine dining at home.

From Monday 30th March, Barry Bryson from Cater Edinburgh will be swapping the events platform for a solo home delivery service throughout the city centre.

A choice of classic dishes includes cottage pie, salmon and hake fish pie, braised beef burgundy, pork, bacon and fennel polpetti with tomato sauce, spiced lamb tagine, lamb shoulder bhuna, beef chipotle chilli ragu, vegan tagine and vegetarian rendang. All orders will come complete with a serving of rice, potato, couscous or pasta, as well as a fresh vegetable box.

Unlike a standard home delivery service, Cater Edinburgh is offering a choice of large serve dishes that can easily be divided into 30 to 50 portions from one order. This practical format means that meals can be easily portioned and chilled in the fridge for a number of days or stored in the freezer for up to six months.

All the produce is sourced from just three key local suppliers and never from supermarkets, meaning that all dishes will showcase best Scottish butchery and the best seasonal vegetables.

All pre-paid online orders will be carefully prepared by Barry at his commercial kitchen in Leith and delivered to central Edinburgh locations in Cater Edinburgh’s dedicated refrigerated van.

Barry can leave orders safely at front doors keeping a safe distance and respecting hygiene and social distancing etiquette, so there will be no hand-to-hand contact.

Barry is a popular fixture on the talks and demonstrations line-up at Edinburgh New Town Cook School, Foodies Festival and Edinburgh Food Festival.

His exceptional ability to identify emerging trends in banqueting and to create exciting new menus is admired by both customers and peers alike. In 2018, Barry took his culinary creations to the stage after being personally selected by TV cook, author and journalist, Nigel Slater, to star in his autobiographical play, ‘Toast’, at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre.

Commenting on the launch of Cater Edinburgh’s new home delivery service, Barry Bryson, said: “In light of recent government advice that food delivery services can operate, I’ve decided to get even more creative and launch our first home delivery for Edinburgh foodies.

“While the rest of the Cater Edinburgh team is self-isolating at home, I will be running this temporary service completely solo, but I’m really excited and determined to bring my unique style of cooking to an even wider local audience.

“As a chef, I’m motivated by Scotland’s natural larder, creating seasonal menus that skilfully combine traditional and contemporary cooking techniques, as well as only the best ingredients.”

Prices for Cater Edinburgh’s home delivery service start from only £140 for 30 meals (less than £5 per meal), plus £10 delivery.

All orders must be booked a week in advance and must be pre-paid online. All home deliveries will take place the following Thursday or Friday only and a strict contact-free, front door delivery service will be offered.

Food allergies and special dietary requirements may also be catered for on request.

To find out more about Cater Edinburgh’s new home delivery service and to place an order, email [email protected], call 07961 573 658, visit www.cateredinburgh.com and follow Barry Bryson on social media Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/chef.caterer.edinburgh),

Twitter (https://twitter.com/caterbybarryb) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/chef.caterer.edinburgh).