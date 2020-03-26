Scottish Law Firm’s Emergency Hotline for COVID-19 Advice

Legal, financial and property firm Gilson Gray has taken the decision to create an emergency hotline for all queries and issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotline can be used by anyone in Scotland looking for guidance on any area of law, property and financial advice – from corporate and employment law matters to family law issues, lettings and investment advice. The firm is specifically offering to assist companies who need help with financially navigating the current crisis.

The hotline – the first to be offered by a Scottish legal firm – can be accessed by phoning 0330 12 45 782 or emailing [email protected].

The service will run seven days a week, giving concerned individuals easy access to Gilson Gray’s 150 staff in offices across Edinburgh, Glasgow, North Berwick and Dundee.

Managing Partner Glen Gilson said: “We will continue to provide our services and provide access to our expert team – we are still getting the job done.

“However, we are working strictly in accordance with Government safety guidelines and have created ways to meet clients virtually, communicate regularly, and to complete business electronically.

“Our teams are available all day and at weekends, ready to conduct our normal business and advise on any matter relating to the impact of the virus. This will hopefully provide some reassurance and security at a time when many feel unsure.

“We have resources ready to handle any required legal services, particularly around the key issues of employment law, advice for businesses, private clients wishing safeguard their family affairs, and, should the worse occur, insolvency.

“Our Gilson Gray Financial Management team is also on hand to help with questions around how the virus is impacting on personal wealth. All of our advisors can be accessed through virtual meetings and on the phone at any time. We can complete tasks remotely and are committed to protecting the health of our clients and staff.

“Our teams are constantly populating our website with up to date advice and information on the Covid-19 matters people need guidance on right now.”

“This is a challenging time but we all must battle through and we at Gilson Gray are here to help.”

Gilson Gray will continue to publish regular updates and information on its website News and Insights blog, https://gilsongray.co.uk/news-insights/

All of the teams at Gilson Gray are continuing to maintain the firm’s excellent, high quality service to clients, providing a full range of legal, property and financial services throughout the pandemic.

For more information on Gilson Gray and its services, please visit: http://gilsongray.co.uk/