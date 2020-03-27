Fellows “family” organise successful Jewellery auction from family home

Fellows Auctioneers’ Jewellery Auction, which took place on Thursday 26 th March, achieved a hammer total of £210,000, and was operated in full from the home of the Whittaker family in rural Shropshire.

Operating 45 miles north-west of the company’s main office in Birmingham, Managing Director Stephen Whittaker was auctioneer, with twin daughters Alexandra and Nicola Whittaker running the bidding platforms, and Jayne Whittaker (formerly Jayne Fellows), clerking.

The sale followed a trio of successful auctions at Fellows in recent weeks, which shows that the appetite amongst buyers for stunning items of jewellery remains high. Buyers at Fellows have become accustomed to securing their desired items over the internet, this auction was no different. The final hammer total was more than Fellows’ February Jewellery auction. There were approximately 400 people signed up for Fellows’ own bidding platform (Fellows Live) alone. Fellows Live and The Saleroom platform went head-to-head throughout the day. Staff from Fellows assisted the sale from their own homes as they managed bids which were still being placed on the day, operated telephone bidding, along with promoting the auction on the company’s various social media channels. The Fellows “family” worked hard to ensure that all government guidelines were observed, using technology and years of experience to continue to offer a professional auction experience to their bidders. A family-run business of 144-years, Fellows have held an auction from home for the second time in the history of the company.