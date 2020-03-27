Harry Potter and the Deathly Hall-way: Superfans reveal how they created wizarding wonderland in stairway for just £200

AMAZING images show how Harry Potter super fans transformed their hallway into a wizarding wonderland for just £200.

Amanda Betts, 48, shared pictures of the incredible decorating she did with her alongside husband Danny, 47, revealing their magical transformation,

The thrifty couple from Walsall, Birmingham revamped the spaced all by themselves £2000 on professional tradesmen in the process.

Spell-binding images show the hallway decorated with replicas of props used in the films.

The wallpaper is made up of copies of The Daily Prophet, the fictional newspaper referenced in the series, alongside wanted photos of Harry Potter.

The stairway features a Hogwarts-crested console table and is lit by imitation oil lamps.

There is even space for “muggle keys” and a coat rack where you can hang you invisibility cloak.

The Harry Potter theme continues upstairs, where doors to the bedroom are decorated with pages from the book.

A delighted Amanda took to a DIY group on Facebook yesterday to share the couple’s handiwork.

She posted the photos with the caption: “So my husband gave me freedom on the hallway. We love it. We all love Harry Potter in our house and always will.”

Her post has blown away social media users.

One user wrote: “Love it. I was only allowed to do a Harry Potter themed dog den.”

Another added: “I need this! It’s amazing.”

Another said: “Omg unreal. I can easily see this as Diagon Alley when all the wanted posted were up for Harry. Amazing.”

And one woman wrote: “Wow looks amazing hun.”

Speaking today, Amanda said: “Our family has always been Harry Potter mad. My children grew up watching the films. We have lost count of the times we have been to the studios.

“We went in January as a Christmas present for our daughter and I randomly said to Danny, ‘can we have a Harry Potter hallway?’

“He said yes so I got planning. I had to give up work in October due to a very rare illness so when I’m feeling well I craft and I started making bits and bobs and I get stuff from Facebook selling sites and charity shops.

“I’ve always done my own decorating, but now Danny had to do all the hard work. He’s only ever wallpaper-ed once before and he’s done a fantastic job.

“We have been working on it slowly over the last two months but it’s all been done on a total budget.”