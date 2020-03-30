Scotland launches national volunteering campaign

A NEW campaign has been launched in Scotland to encourage people to volunteer during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

‘Scotland Cares’ is designed to recruit healthy people who are not at great risk to the virus to provide practical and emotional help.

Those wanting to volunteer to support their communities have three options which are signposted from the Ready Scotland website.

Returning NHS workers will be directed to existing voluntary arrangements in NHS Scotland, while those looking support to public services, including the NHS and local authorities, will be directed to a site co-ordinated by the British Red Cross.

Volunteer Scotland will also be providing guidance for people wishing to get involved with charities or other community groups

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:“We know there are a huge number of people who are already volunteering and many more with a desire to help their communities, public services and voluntary organisations. And for that we are incredibly grateful.

“This site means that those who are able to can contribute in a way which makes a real difference. It helps people to help each other, as we all get through this together.”

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People Shirley-Anne Somerville added: “The Scottish Government is working closely with local government and a range of partners to co-ordinate the volunteering effort across Scotland.

“By providing this national portal we will be able to connect people to where their contribution is most needed in their local community, ensuring everyone can play their part in helping Scotland come through this pandemic.

“For some, that may involve roles responding to specific needs in health and social care. For others, it may be that we draw on their skills, enthusiasm and energy in the weeks and months to come.

“It is important to remember that the most helpful thing many of us can continue to do to help the NHS is to stay at home and follow all COVID-19 guidance.”