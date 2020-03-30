Scottish artists come together to support food banks

A GROUP of Scottish designers have come together to donate prizes to a raffle raising money for food banks.

18 artists have donated their wares to the Maker’s Food Bank Raffle, raising more than £3000 in just 24 hours.

The campaign, which was launched last week, hopes to smash the £10,000 mark ahead of the prize draw on 18 April.

Works up for grabs as part of the £2-a-ticket draw include Gold Plated Bell Jar Earrings by Edinburgh based Ruth Leslie, a Naomi Tea Towel set by Laura Spring and a Holly wood vessel by Object Company.

Charitable giving has been down 40% since the coronavirus outbreak, but designers Freya Alder, Isabella Bunnell and Ruth Mitchell saw an opportunity to help raise money for a good cause. Many of those artists contributing to the raffle are also small business owners whose work has been affected by the pandemic. Following the successful launch, organisers are today launching a further 10+ prizes from makers throughout Scotland.

Jewellery Designer Freya Adler said: “We think in these uncertain times people are feeling pretty helpless, and everyone is looking for a small way to act positively.”



“We have had people from other cities around the country saying they plan to host similar Makers Raffles, and we wholeheartedly encourage this! This is the best outcome we could have imagined.”