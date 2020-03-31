Gilson Gray Continues Dundee Expansion with Local Merger

MULTI award-winning firm Gilson Gray has accelerated its recent expansion into Dundee by merging with local property firm, Wallace and Co Property Management.

The addition of Wallace and Co Property Management will see the transfer of local property experts Elaine Wallace, Pauline Traill and Derek Tyson to the Gilson Gray Property Services team.

With scope for further growth in property lettings and conveyancing, the tie-up with Wallace and Co will allow Gilson Gray to offer its extensive range of property and legal services to clients in the Tayside area.

And in an immediate display of commitment to support the local community through the Coronavirus crisis, Gilson Gray will also be offering landlords a half price lettings fee for the first six months if they sign up by May 30th 2020.

Elaine Wallace, Lettings Director at Gilson Gray, said: “We’ve got to know Gilson Gray very well over the past year or so and we really believe we’ve found our perfect business partner.

“It’s a really exciting time for us – we share like-minded vision and values, as well as complimentary leadership styles.

“With a lot of changes in the industry over the past few years, it’s really important that we evolve and adopt alongside them. Combining all of our strengths will make us extremely competitive and even more successful, particularly within the Dundee lettings industry.”

The move comes following recent expansion for Gilson Gray, including the launch of new offices in Dundee and North Berwick, and the acquisition of Coulters Lettings in Edinburgh and Millar Campbell Solicitors in Glasgow.

Matthew Gray, Managing Director of Gilson Gray Property Services, said: “Moving into a fourth location in Scotland is a phenomenal achievement for a five-year-old legal firm. As a business, we have been successful by not growing for growth’s sake but by taking on the right talent at the right time.

“The addition of Elaine and her team will bring a brand-new dynamic to our full-service offering – their local expertise and experience will be invaluable for us as we continue to expand in the area.

“In addition, as we are mindful of the current climate is having on businesses, we have created an emergency helpline for all queries and issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be accessed by phoning 0330 12 45 782 or emailing [email protected].”

One of Scotland’s fastest-growing businesses, Gilson Gray continues to shake things up in the Scottish property sector with its targeted approach to expansion – cherry-picking Scotland’s most high-calibre talent.

Gilson Gray has grown to 150 staff across six offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian, each of which offers Gilson Gray’s full range of property, legal and financial services.

Established in 2014, Gilson Gray has become one of Scotland’s most prominent property and legal firms, boasting one of the widest service ranges in the country.

For more information on Gilson Gray and its services, please visit: https://gilsongray.co.uk/