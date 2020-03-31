Households are being urged to use free online library services during lockdown

The Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) is encouraging households across the country to use free online public library services to support individuals and families during strict social distancing rules.

Many public libraries had taken the decision to close for public health and safety reasons before the lockdown rules were introduced last week.

However, hundreds of librarians and library staff across Scotland are working remotely to promote and manage online services.

All public library services in Scotland offer a range of digital services, including ebooks, online newspapers, downloadable music, games and eaudiobooks.

Online material is available for a range of reading ages and interests, including children’s educational resources, fiction and non-fiction, reference material and adult reader development resources.

Most services offer online membership application for those who don’t currently own a library card. Several library services are also offering support via telephone and social media.

SLIC, which is an independent advisory body for library services in Scotland, is highlighting the value of online access to library resources, in particular for children and teenagers who are currently not attending school, as well as the power of reading for pleasure to combat mental health issues that may arise from social isolation.

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive at SLIC, said: “Closing the doors to public libraries is counter intuitive to everything they stand for.

“Fortunately, modern technology means libraries remain accessible, and librarians across Scotland are working hard to keep in touch with communities during this challenging period.

“Services are increasing the volume of free ebooks and eaudiobooks and removing fines for outstanding loans. There are some great examples of innovation too, such as virtual book groups and online storytelling sessions.

“The nature of online resources varies between services across the country, but all of them are going the extra mile at the moment to make sure people know what’s available and how to access it.”

Kathleen Milne, libraries manager at Western Isles Libraries, has launched online book clubs on Twitter and Facebook for adults and children to maintain engagement with local library users. She said:

“We’ve never hosted an online book club and we thought, now is the time to do it. Online access is just one way of using library services, but in the current environment, it has become a critical way.

“We believe that maintaining access to our services is important.

“Good mental health is just as valuable as good physical health and being mentally active and having a community connection during a time like this can be a real lifeline for some.”

Pamela Tulloch added: “It’s more important than ever to keep our minds active when we’re unable to leave home, socialise with family and friends or take part in recreational activities. Now is a great time for everyone to get lost in a really good book.”

Details of how to access online library services are available on public library service websites.