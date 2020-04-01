Whether you travel frequently or are planning a trip for the first time, staying at a casino hotel is a pretty sure bet. Casino hotels are cropping up across many parts of America and it is easy to see why. Offering jaw-dropping theaters, opulent suites that boast stunning views of the surroundings, banging clubs, sophisticated art galleries, lavish restaurants, and sleek casinos, nothing beats a stay at a casino hotel these days.

As the name suggests, casino hotels are either owned by or attached to casinos. Such hotels boast cheap rates, central locations and access to a broad variety of entertainment, making them great for travelers, even those that do not intend on gambling. Most casino hotels are so grand that they double up as attractions in their own right.

As such, if you are traveling soon and need somewhere to stay, here are the 5 best casino hotels in America:

The Bellagio, Las Vegas

The Bellagio is one of the most lavish casino hotels in the Strip. Because it enjoys a prime mid-strip location along the strip, it also happens to be one of the most popular casino hotels for the thousands of guests that arrive every week. The opulence can be felt right outside the hotel, with its display of the dancing fountains, which has today become one of the most recognisable sights in Vegas.

Amid the grand chandeliers and plush carpeting, it is hard for guests not to feel like royalty. Contemporary features have been impeccably integrated into the hotel’s plush environs. A steady stream of renovations over the years has left the property looking spanking new and relevant. The more than 4,000 rooms available leave guests with plenty of options to choose from.

As well as the sprawling casino available, the hotel also has some of the grandest pools in the city with indulgent cabana and myriad day bed options. For entertainment and nightlife, guests can experience the Cirque du Soleil show ‘O’ in the hotel’s theater. Those in the market for a higher-brow experience can get it at the hotel’s gallery of fine art.

Caesars Atlantic City

Caesars Atlantic City is one of those Atlantic City classics that has stood the test of time and a tough economy. If you want to stay like royalty, there is no casino hotel better than Caesars with its array of Roman-themed hotel rooms, a vibrant casino, spa, a massive shopping hub and of course, vivid nightlife.

Aptly situated in the middle of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Caesars offers guests alluring accommodations with a variety of inciting amenities that are all designed to make your stay extraordinary. Though it is one of the oldest casino hotels in Atlantic City, the extensive renovations that it has undergone has kept the place looking like new.

With a dramatic lobby complete with Roman-inspired columns and painted ceilings, you will immediately feel at home as soon as you walk in. The centurion and Ocean Towers are extremely popular with guests owing to their sophisticated décor and unique amenities that include huge flat-screen TVs and iPod docks, as well as spacious bathrooms.

Luxurious amenities consist of an impressive spa, an adults-only rooftop pool offering stunning views of the surrounding area, as well as a plush stadium-seat theater that offers live entertainment. Tack on the gourmand restaurants such as Morton’s Steakhouse and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and a pulsating nightlife and what you get is reliable entertainment options to suit all tastes. When you are done, splurge on a few nice things at the Playground Mall, which features several shops and restaurants.

Love to gamble? Take a spin, roll the dice and cash in your chips at its rambling casino. If you don’t feel like venturing out to the casino floor, you can also try your luck at the Caesars online casino which has a huge game collection (it has well over 550 top-notch games), as well as never-ending bonuses and promotions that will help you get more bang for your bucks.

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

Operating since 1980, the upscale Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City is situated in the Marina District. Offering more than 2,500 upscale hotel rooms that are spread across its 5 towers; you will be spoilt for choice when looking for where to stay. Apart from its numerous hotel rooms, guests can also enjoy its slew of amenities, including 13 luxurious restaurants, 4 bars, several shops, and a well-equipped fitness center.

Unlike most casino hotels, gambling is not the primary draw here but rather, the action is centered on the adults-only indoor pool which is housed in a glass-domed oasis surrounded by tropical plants. At night, the pool area is typically transformed into ‘The Pool After Dark’, a lively club scene with well-known DJs, exceptional bottle service, and occasional celebrity appearances.

As the oldest property located in the Marina District, there is plenty of history at Harrah’s. rooms in the older Atrium and Marina towers are older and fetch a lower price compared to the newly renovated rooms in the Coastal and Bay view Towers.

Mohegan Sun, Uncasville Connecticut

The Mohegan Sun is situated smack dab in the middle of the Mohegan Sun Native American reservation overlooking the beautiful Thames River. The property has approximately 1,200 rooms and suites across its 34 floors. The newly added Earth Tower also has more rooms to offer guests more variety than ever before.

The Mohegan Sun has not one, but three casinos that feature state of the art poker rooms, a couple of thousand slot machines, as well as more than 250 table games. If you are not interested in gambling, there are numerous activities to occupy your time including golfing, shopping as well as a vibrant dining scene in any one of its 40 dining outlets, bars, and lounges.

Anyone looking for an extra dose of opulence can head out to the Elemis Spa for relaxing massages and treatments. Alternatively, you can also catch a show at one of the entertainment venues.

Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula California

Situated in Temecula, which is approximately 60 miles north of San Diego, the main attraction at the Pechanga Resort & Casino is its more than 180,000 square feet of gambling space (the biggest in California), that offers guests a variety of ways to beat the house. The rooms available for guests each have floor to ceiling windows with contemporary décor. The rooms offer guests impressive views of the golf course, as well as the surrounding landscape that is characterised by mountains and valleys.

When guests are not looking to gamble, they can relax and waste away the time in the 4.5-acre pool complex that comes complete with 2 massive waterslides, a swim-up bar, as well as a beach entry pool. The resort also offers an array of dining options for those looking for casual bites or something a bit more upscale.

Final thoughts

We cannot promise that the best casino hotels in America will improve your chances of beating Lady Luck and walking way with winnings, but you will definitely feel like a high roller during your stay.

In addition to affording guests an impressive array of table games such as poker and roulette, as well as sports betting, these hotels are also outfitted with world-class restaurants, out-of-this-world art galleries, high-end shopping malls, theatrical spectacles, and celebrity-filled shows.

With our comprehensive list, there is no need to roll the dice when you stay at one of these hotels. So what are you waiting for? Ante up and make your booking today!