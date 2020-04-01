Aberdeen pipeline technology specialist improves presence in Oman with new workshop and office facility

STATS Group has strengthened its presence in Oman with the opening of a new workshop, storage and testing facility in Muscat.

The expansion comes after the Aberdeenshire pipeline technology specialist secured a two year extension to a Master Services Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to provide pipeline isolation and hydrostatic testing services.

Also in the Middle East, STATS have trebled the size of their operation in Abu Dhabi in a move to a larger workshop and office facility in the Mussafah district.

STATS Group are market leaders in the supply of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the global oil, gas and petrochemical industries. Headquartered in Kintore near Inverurie, the company also has operations in Edmonton in Canada, Houston in the USA, Abu Dhabi and Qatar in the Middle East and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

STATS Group Middle East director, Angus Bowie, said: “The PDO Master Service Agreement is an important contract and we are delighted it has been extended further. The new facility in Oman will help support this contract and having a local presence gives us a platform to extend our footprint in the Sultanate and wider Middle East region.

“With our commitment in Oman and further investment in larger facilities in Abu Dhabi, it should open up new opportunities and underlines how much we value our existing clients in the region.”

Last year STATS signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Safari Oil & Gas, one of the Kingdom’s top 50 listed companies, and longer term plans to open a permanent base in KSA.