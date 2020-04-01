Edinburgh caterers join together to offer food relief during coronavirus pandemic

A number of Edinburgh’s food industry professionals have come together to offer emergency food relief in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Edinburgh Food Social, Edinburgh Food Festival, Nourish Scotland, Slow Food Scotland and Nourishing Change have joined forces to form the Food for Good Collective in Edinburgh.

The collective will aim to provide a buffer for existing public and community food organisations working on the front-line by safely preparing, storing and distributing meals to feed those in need for free or by donation via Crowd Funder.

Meals and food are available for distribution via a number of partner organisations as well as through decentralised local drop-offs with community organisers and emergency only door-to-door deliveries.

People, communities and businesses in-need will be encouraged to get in touch if they require support, or can if they contribute to the relief effort. The collective will operate with the highest level of care and follow all advice from the Scottish Government for how essential services should operate in these times.

The Food for Good coalition will provide a delivery service with freshly prepared meals as well as distributing surplus food that would otherwise be wasted from leading Edinburgh restaurants including Dishoom and Howies.

Steve Brown, Head of Food at Edinburgh Food Social said:“Edinburgh has a number of incredible emergency food relief organisations and feeding those in need across the capital.

“The current health pandemic has seen significant pressures put on these services. Together, the Food for Good coalition aims to ease some of these pressures and provide additional support to the existing services.”

To support the Food for Good coalition, people are being encouraged to donate to the organisation through its Crowd Funder page. Donations will be used to help buy vital cleaning supplies, source ingredients and to support those giving their time to cook and distribute the food to those that need it.

Edinburgh businesses are also being encouraged to donate surplus food to the group which will then be put into meals for those in need. Residents can also make referrals to areas of the community or individuals in need.