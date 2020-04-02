Electrician in London and Essex

With the market being overwhelmed for electrician in London and many other places across England, it can become hard to find a good electrician. With it being a highly competitive market place you can certainly be sure, that you can find a range of quality and price in regards to what you are looking for.

When searching for electricians there always seems to be 3 ways in the modern world, below we have listed them for you to go through.

Word of mouth – This is the old tried and tested way. Although this don’t work so well sometimes, if the electrician is overloaded he wont be able to cover all his jobs and you may just his mate. Local papers and phone directories – in all fairness this is dying out, although it is still in favour with the older population. Google and search engine search – This is now probably the most common, make sure you do it

We are going to attempt to help you select you electrician below using the three ways of searching for your electrician in the above ways.

Word of mouth

Word of mouth can obviously be a powerful tool for any tradesman, let alone and electrician. There are only 2 reasons to be cautious with this was. Firstly, a lot of electricians that are good, get booked out pretty quickly, this happens regularly and therefore you have to be careful who you get.

Always ask the electrician that you will be getting him and not his little mate who he Is training up. The seond one is, if bills mate Ted is an electrician, does Bill know if he has the correct qualifiecations and accreditations? Be sure to ask your electrician this before he comes round. You should always make sure your electrician is skilled and competent.

Local papers and phone directories

Local papers and phone directories can be very good for finding an electrician essex and other areas, but there are some down falls, one is that there generally is not enough space on the page for the electrician to properly explain what he does. There fore when calling make sure you ask the below questions.

What type of electrical works do you do? What are your rates? What days do you work? What qualifications do you hold? Are you insured? Are you with a governing body? (NICEIC / NAPIT)

Obviously there maybe more specific requirements that you may require, but be sure to tick box these questions. Never rush when choosing your electrician.

Google and search engine search

Google and other search engines are probably the most powerful tools when finding a good tradesman today, especially an electrician. On most websites you can check what qualifications they, what governing body they are registered with (eg: Napit or NICEIC) and various others bits of information.

It is also good, as if there is a website then there are usually reviews. By checking the reviews you can see if the company is legitimate and carries out its work. Especially if the reviews are on a reputable website like google business pages.

Although there is a massive field of information on these sites, when calling the electrician please ensure to still ask the 6 questions above. This way you will know you are getting exactly what you require for the right price.

It is also important to realise that cheap is not always best, if you request and that you should always look out for the best electrical engineer with the right price bracket. Using cheap electricians can lead to cheap materials and the equipment not lasting very long. Always cover all bases when choosing your electrician, don’t leave no stone unturned and be sure to keep that tradesman number when you find a good one. The next time round will be a lot easier.