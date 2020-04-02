Nizzle man could be the next big star

If I was to turn on your media player right now, which artists and/or songs would I see on your recently played list?

At the moment, you’d see Da Baby’s record, KIRK Intro (I listen to that one a lot) and the music I just put out. I listen to Da Baby a lot and I also have Pop Smoke on my list, Rest In Peace. Shake the Room from Heaven, Woo.

What do you feel are the key elements in your music that should resonate with your audience?

Hands down, I would say it’s my voice. I’ve been told that my sound is unique and original. Over the years, my hooks have become my strong point, whether I’m writing for myself or a hit for someone else… I always make certain to have a catchy, memorable hook.

Do you ever write a song with current musical trends, formulas or listener satisfaction in mind, or do you simply write what comes from your heart?

I’ll say this, everything that I write comes from my heart and always will. I take my listeners into the studio with me (in spirit) every time I record.

I will admit though, that growing up and learning the business side of the music industry, I incorporate the trending sounds of today’s chart topping hits. But I always keep in mind that my voice is unique and work to make sure that others don’t copy it.

What is your process when writing lyrics, recording and producing your music?

When I am creating music for my own personal projects, I like to go into the studio and put the beat on, then freestyle/record a melody to it. Then I play it loud when I get out and start to plug words into that melody, after I have the bars I lay them down.

When I’m writing for others, I tend to spend a lot of time with them and then submerge myself in their life. This way I am able to deliver a song that sounds like they wrote it themselves, because the lyrics are ultimately inspired by their lives.

Do you collaborate with others or outsource tasks at all?

I collaborate with other artists all the time! I think it’s a great opportunity to put myself in a room with another musical genius, that is when you might stumble upon greatness. The only things I will outsource are production and I just love working with hot producers! It gives me an opportunity to learn even more!

What has been the most difficult thing you’ve had to endure in your career, or life so far? How did you overcome that event?

The most difficult thing I’ve had to endure so far is not becoming an “overnight celebrity.” Like many others, I’ve had to accept that and put in the work over these past few years. But it has enabled me to become known, respected, and what I’d like to say a “self-made celebrity.” I never want to let the next guy out-work me. This has built my character and I’m most proud of that.

When putting together a song, do you usually start with the beat first, or do you come up with the narrative first?

My favorite way is to be in the studio with producers. He or she can start with a simple drum pattern and I’ll start throwing bars back and forth from that. They’ll keep adding and building off of my vibe. By the time they have a solid beat, I have the hook, and then the real magic happens!

How do you handle criticism, haters and/or naysayers in general? Is it something you pay attention to, or simply ignore?

I pay attention to every comment; whether it’s good or bad there’s always going to be non-believers. If it’s not coming from my inner circle, it never really bothers me I like the attention as long as people keep talking about me!

What is your relationship with visual media? Do you think videos are important for your music and overall brand?

I think the way that today’s music industry is structured, visuals are everything. That’s what gets the people talking about you. Your visuals start new trends, new dance moves, even fashion trends are learned from the hottest music artists out there, so yeah, visuals are everything to me!

Do you have a specific video clip you would like to recommend to readers and new fans to watch that you feel best represents you?

Honestly, I feel like I’m just getting started in capturing the true “Nizzle Man” when it comes to my visuals. I used to struggle with budget a lot, and that would reflect in my videos, but if I had to drop one, I’d say type “Nizzle Man Swag” into YouTube’s search bar and find some good clips there!

What can we expect from you in 2020? What are you working on right now and when will your new music projects drop?

You can expect Nizzle Man to make his mark on the world this year! You can expect the same energy you felt when Drake hit us with “Best I Ever Had.” You can expect the same energy you feel at a Da Baby concert, and I’m currently working on my first ever solo project which is titled “New Island,” which I’m looking to drop early summer 2020.

FollowNizzle Man On:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/officialnizzle

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/artist/0e6hnsgG7uNrVmg3a7HLTi?si=XgXGHYF-QYKLeRMMX8W4hw