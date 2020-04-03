Dundee expertise aids COVID-19 testing effort

The University of Dundee has helped establish Scotland’s central COVID-19 testing facility in support of the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre, based at the University of Glasgow, was announced by the UK Government yesterday as part of a series of measures to increase testing and response to the spread of COVID-19 across the UK.

The site is already designed to meet industrial scale standards and will be able to begin testing in mid-April.

It will be staffed on a 24/7 basis by more than 500 volunteers including highly-experienced molecular scientists, technicians and bioinformaticians.

All the scientists and technicians involved have volunteered their services to assist the NHS at this critical time.

The World Health Organisation has consistently advised that one of the key ways to curb the spread of COVID-19 is to carry out as much testing as possible.

David Gray, Head of Biology and Professor of Translational Biology at the DDU, played an integral role in the design and implementation of the Scottish testing centre and has also advised on operating procedures.

Professor Gray said: “The increase of testing capabilities will undoubtedly help to save lives and ease the burden on the NHS so I was pleased to be able to bring my skills to bear on this global problem.

“I have been incredibly impressed and gratified by the rapid offers of help from colleagues across industry and academia, and from our many suppliers.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to help the local, national and international efforts to fight COVID-19. The cooperation and determination across this and other institutions is exceptional.”