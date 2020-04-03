VisitScotland asks fans of Scotland to “dream now, travel later” in new film

VisitScotland has today sent a “virtual hug” to fans of Scotland with a film asking them to dream about visiting now, but to travel later.

Created by the national tourism organisation’s marketing team, the short film has been created to remind visitors what Scotland has to offer.

The tourism industry is facing its toughest-ever challenge at the moment and VisitScotland say they wanted to send a message of hope for a future when the world is able to travel again.

Built around the idea that absence makes the heart grow fonder, the film features stunning visuals from Skara Brae in Orkney to Loch Ken in Dumfries and Galloway, from Airlie Monument in Angus to Dunnottar Castle in Aberdeenshire amongst many others.

Vicki Miller, Director of Marketing at VisitScotland said:“While many countries are in lockdown with travel restrictions in place, we wanted to send a message of support and hope to our friends around the world.

“We want to assure them that, whilst they can’t visit just now, we will still be here with a warm welcome for them when the time is right.

“By launching this video, we are encouraging fans of Scotland to share their love for the country by posting memories of their trips here in the past and help them and others dream about their next holiday to Scotland.

“We also recognise the tourism industry has been hit extremely hard by the Covid-19 situation and whilst we are already working with them to look at a recovery plan once the timing is appropriate, we’re hopeful the strong emotion people have for Scotland across the globe will help a little in this very difficult time.”