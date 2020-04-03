The top pick for you next Golf Breaks UK

Royal Liverpool (Hoylake) is regarded as one of the very best golf courses in the world and a top golf breaks UK venue. I loved playing at Royal Liverpool one of the most oldest course in the UK along with the pretentiousness and heritage this amazing venue has to offer.

I qualified in a local tournament at Hadley Wood as an amateur and was lucky enough to get through to play at this prestigious venue.

Arriving at Royal Liverpool was quite the experience starting off with walking into the Club House. Very nostalgic walking into a venue that’s staged 11 Major Championships.

I stayed locally to the golf course in a B&B which was owned by a very friendly welcoming family which was ideal and great hospitality, with a few local pubs and restaurants on my door step.

Royal Liverpool being located on the Wirral, only a short distance away from Liverpool City Centre which offers a great night life!

Most recently holding The Open Championship in 2014 which Rory Mcllroy added the open to his collection of Major wins.

But my favorite reason playing this course beyond all odds was walking the fairways where Tiger Woods famously won without using fairway woods all week and only hitting driver once, keeping out the bunkers and executing his game plan to perfection in order to win The Open Championship in 2006.

Tiger Woods memorabilia boasted around the club house, including his winning scorecard and the 2 Iron he used on display, if you are a Tiger Fan and an Open Championship course enthusiast this is one to tick off your list!

Standing on the first tee was a nerve-racking moment as people watching me tee off into a huge left to right wind with the driving range being on the right along with OB up the right hand side of the first. (Managed to keep the ball in bounds).

Hoylake as a course is very tough as one day you can be playing in complete stillness with the next day offering gusty gale force winds, this is the beauty of playing links golf!

Tight fairways, tight lies, small greens. If you are up for testing your golf game to the max, you have to play Royal Liverpool!