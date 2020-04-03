Watch Business: The Best Luxury Watch Brands In The Market Today

It’s pretty evident that we’re now enjoying technological success globally. But, when talking about the mechanism of a wristwatch, there’s always a timeless feel about the device that you can’t just replace with any new technology we have today.

For many years, a lot of people have come to appreciate the amazing work of art and quality craftsmanship of creating a functional and stylish wristwatch. Of course, every watch lover has his/her respective favorite watchmakers and luxury watch brands. And we’re going to talk about the hottest luxury watch brands in the market right now. Read on below.

International Watch Company (IWC) Schaffhausen

This Swiss luxury watch manufacturer boasts a vast collection of high-quality and premium timepieces since 1858. You can easily recognize the watches made by IWC by their superior materials, iconic shapes, and technical excellence.

IWC Schaffhausen has also produced innovative watch complications since its founding. For example, it released a watch design inspired by Porsche, and even the first-ever titanium dive watch and titanium chronograph. Better take a look at this IWC watches catalog if you want to buy an IWC timepiece for yourself.

Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is a leader of timeless and significant innovations in the watchmaking world. The Swiss luxury watch brand has over 70 patents to its name, including the famous Caliber 89 that has a whopping 33 complications!

Its wristwatches have decorative workings and incredible mechanisms. Take, for instance, the Chiming Jump Hour, the Grandmaster Chime, the Multi-Scale Chronograph, and the Sky Moon Celestial. Celebrities and royal families have worn Patek Philippe watches throughout history.

Glashütte Original

Glashutte Original is a world-renowned watch producer based in Glashütte, Germany. This area in Germany is known as the birthplace of the country’s watchmaking industry. Despite the destructive wars of the previous century, Glashutte has continued its integrity for producing brilliant timepieces.

Every wristwatch made by the brand combines traditional watchmaking expertise and modern design. Its masterpieces contain elements, such as hand engravings, swan-neck regulators, and screw-mounted gold chatons. Famous watches in its catalog are the PanoLunar Tourbillon, the Senator Observer, and the SeaQ Panorama Date.

Seiko

Established in 1881, this Tokyo-based luxury watchmaker is famous for producing watches that have style and function. It’s also the watch company that has released the first-ever quartz watch . Since then, Seiko has garnered numerous awards for its quality craftsmanship and innovative watch designs.

Among the most popular watches from Seiko include the Aston Solar GPS Watch, the Flight Alarm Chronograph, and the Spring Drive GMT Watch.

Omega

Omega is a big name in the watchmaking world. This watch producer is based in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland, and it’s known for making world-class timepieces that have precise timekeeping and distinctive designs.

Omega watches are also high-quality and durable. They have been worn by lead actors of James Bond films, combat units of the Royal Flying Corps of Great Britain, and the first astronauts who went to the moon .

Rolex

Someone who doesn’t know Rolex is not a watch enthusiast. Many of the wristwatches made by this Swiss brand are valuable and collectible items. It’s world-famous for developing the first-ever watch equipped with two time zones, first waterproof timepiece, the first diver’s watch, and many “firsts” in the watchmaking industry.

If you want to purchase an elegant Rolex wristwatch, consider the Rolex Explorer II, Rolex Submariner Automatic, and the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona.

Takeaway

You have to know the best luxury watch brands today when you’re going to buy a beautiful, functional timepiece. Take note of world-class watchmakers, such as Rolex, Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Glashütte Original, Seiko, and Patek Philippe, when you go watch-shopping.