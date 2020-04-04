Cheeky Teen snaps police committing traffic offence – and manages to get trick them into admitting to it on Twitter

HILARIOUS images show how a teenager caught police committing a traffic offence and tricked them into admitting to it on social media.

18-year-old Luke Howson was travelling by car in Preston, Lancashire yesterday [WED] when he spotted a police vehicle stopped over the white line at a set of lights.

The quick-thinking student snapped a picture of the van and immediately tweeted Lancashire Police, saying: “Can you get in trouble for driving over the white line all the way at a red light?

Lancashire Police’s Twitter account then replied: “Hi Luke, it’s an offence for any part of your vehicle to pass the white stop line if a traffic light has turned red. Thanks.”

Luke then responded with the image pictured, which clearly shows a police vehicle stopped on a pedestrian crossing at a set of traffic lights, well beyond the white line.

He captioned his snap: “No worries, that’s what I figured.”

Luke’s tweet, which quickly went viral, has had social media users in stitches.

Simon Mooney replied: “Great work Luke, rules are rules.”

@beautybug83 added: “Well played Luke, well played.”

Michael Fletcher wrote: “Could always guess what was going to happen with this, top tweet.”

And @mightydiesels asked: “Will the driver receive 3 points or have to attend a driver awareness course?”

The Lancashire Police account later tweeted Luke again, saying: “Cameras detect vehicles which pass through after they’ve turned red by using sensors or ground loops in the road & forward the fine on, based on the car reg, regardless of whether it’s an emergency service vehicle or not.

“So rest assured, you don’t need to let us know.”

Speaking today, Luke said: “I just saw them at the lights and had the idea to try and prank the twitter page so took advantage of the moment and set up the tweet asking if it was an offence.

“I thought it was hilarious having them try and defuse the situation, especially the last sentence – I didn’t expect this many people to see it either.

Lancashire Constabulary did not wish to comment further.