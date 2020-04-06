Celtic coach hailed following international appointment

New Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has hailed Damien Duff’s work ethic after appointing the Celtic coach to his backroom team.

Duff, who collected 100 caps for his country, and former Ireland team-mate Keith Andrews were named as part of the new set-up under former Dunfermline boss Kenny on Sunday.

Kenny had been due to take over from Mick McCarthy in the summer but that plan was accelerated after the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of their Euro 2020 play-off clash with Slovakia.

Former Chelsea, Newcastle United and Fulham winger Duff, who initially joined Celtic as a reserve coach under Brendan Rodgers, is also expected to retain his first team coaching role at the Bhoys alongside boss Neil Lennon.

Kenny said: “Damien did very well at Shamrock Rovers with the under-15s and with Celtic’s first team this season, and has been excellent there all year.

“He has a very high work ethic and is a big addition to the coaching team.”

Kenny, who led the Pars to the 2007 Scottish Cup final but could not safe the club from relegation from the top-flight during his 13-month stint in charge, concedes his delight at landing the role is tempered by the circumstances surrounding his earlier than expected appointment.

He added: “We’re not in celebratory mode

“My thoughts are with the frontline workers – the doctors, nurses, paramedics and everyone. The self-sacrifices are heroic and we really support them.”