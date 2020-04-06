Things to know about sanitising and disinfecting your house

We live days of Netflix, and books have made the sofa the undisputed king of the house. But in the days quarantined by the coronavirus (COVID-19), more than ever, this piece needs thorough disinfection.

Following these recommendations is equivalent to enjoying a clean house to make it always like new says Sarah Jean, the operations manager for a Dubai Maids Company, UAE. For this article, we will focus on disinfecting your sofas and carpet since two of them are prone to bacteria and virus deposits.

Clean the Sofa Properly

Sofas are comfortable, functional, but, depending on the type of fabric, the stains can easily be seen. Unfortunately, one of the main disadvantages of fabric upholstery is that they are very prone to stains and dirt accumulation due to continuous use. It is a problem that detracts from the impeccable original appearance of our furniture.

Before going to work, it is necessary to know the characteristics of the upholstery. Synthetic and microfiber fabrics, used for their excellent resistance, and one of those recommended for animal houses, are also easy to clean. However, cotton, canvas, velvet, linen, or wool have unique characteristics that must be known so as not to ruin them.

Tricks to wash the covers

If the sofa pieces are removable, the washing machine is an excellent ally for your toilet. Sofa experts recommend soaking the sheets.

In case the fabric looks very dirty, it will be appropriate to leave it for a few hours in warm water with neutral soap. Then, you can place it in the washing machine in a cycle of delicate garments. It is not recommended to add bleach, fabric softener, or some very abrasive product.

To prevent the fabric from shrinking or losing its original color, pay attention to the drying process. It should never be subjected to temperatures above 40º C, nor should it be exposed to direct sunlight. It is always better to let them dry in the open air and the shade.

Another ally to leave the sofa as a whistle is a lemon. Experts recommend spraying a solution with half a cup of water, a glass of alcohol, half a glass of lemon juice and a tablespoon of liquid or dishwasher detergent. After spraying the entire surface with it, you can gradually remove the dirt with a damp cloth.

Vacuum and brush (every day/week)

It is the first step in the process of cleaning your house. It should also be part of routine sofa cleaning, at least once a week.

A fabric sofa is usually the perfect magnet to attract dust, dirt, pet hair, and other debris. They accumulate between the cushions and, on the surface, can lead to hygiene problems. In addition to causing allergies and bad odors that disturb the rest of people, deteriorate the aesthetics of the upholstery and make the furniture look opaque.

For vacuuming the carpet, the ideal is to use an upholstery head and use a gentle cycle. The movement of the machine must be cross-linked. Finally, do not forget the folds or grooves.

Next, it’s time to remove any lint or hair with a soft or special fabric brush, and it will recover its original luster.

Always Clean Suspicious Stains

They may have been on the couch for months and go unnoticed, but when the focus is on the surface, they are obvious. It is possible that by applying chemicals to treat a stain, a fence will be created permanently. To avoid this phenomenon, it is recommended not to use any hot element when cleaning a stain since the heat helps to fix them.

But if the damage already exists, you can apply a little salt and carbonated water. To do this, try to contain the liquid in the area of ??the stain so that it does not spread.

Then, with an old toothbrush, gently rub the mix. Have a cloth handy to clean the area. Also, we would never recommend a stain remover with bleach, as this can change the color of the upholstery.

Watch out for velvet

Maintaining this perfect carpet and sofas at home requires constant maintenance to keep dust and any type of particles away from its surface since any element will tarnish its appearance. The best ally for stains in this upholstery is steam.

Use a steamer or any machine that can detach it and apply it at a distance of four or five centimeters. Once moistened, prepare a mixture with a liter of water and two tablespoons of Ammonia. Pour a little on a rag and wipe it across the surface.

If you do not have the steam machine, other tricks also manage to remove dirt effectively. You can mix two liters of warm water with a tablespoon of detergent and stir until foamy enough. Then, slowly place the foam on a soft sponge and rub gently. You just need to wipe with a dry cloth to remove the remains.