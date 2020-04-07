Extremely rare Tag Heuer watch with paperwork signed by David Coulthard goes on auction

An extremely rare TAG Heuer watch with paperwork signed by David Coulthard after he beat Michael Schumacher in the 2002 Monaco Grand Prix is up for auction.

The limited edition gentleman’s stainless steel Carrera ‘Jack Heuer’ wrist watch is number 31 of 350 ever made and has an estimate of £1,900 – £2,200.

The timepiece features as Lot 30 in Fellows’ timed Watches Sale which ends on Monday 20th April as part of the auction. Bids can be placed on this sale now.

The watch’s paperwork, dated 28th May 2002, was signed by David Coulthard following his victory in the Monaco Grand Prix on 26th May 2002, beating world-class renowned drivers such as Michael Schumacher.

The watch was originally purchased at Nice airport, where it is believed David Coulthard signed the paperwork as TAG Heuer sponsored McLaren.

With the reference CV2114, this fascinating watch has a signed automatic movement, and a black dial with baton hour markers.

It features subsidiary recorder dials to three, six and nine – with a date aperture between four and five, and an outer tachymeter track.

The watch is fitted to a signed black leather strap with a stainless steel deployant clasp.

It measures at 39mm and comes with box and papers, including the David Coulthard signature.

Steven Yambo, Senior Watch Specialist at Fellows Auctioneers, said: “It’s great having watches with a fascinating history behind them go under the hammer such as this amazing TAG Heuer.

“There aren’t many of these watches about and the fact this one had its paperwork signed by David Coulthard makes it even more special. I expect lots of bids and

registrations on our Watches auction which can be bid on now and I’m sure all fans of fascinating watches and motorsport will have a keen interest in this lot.”

