Hibs star Ryan Porteous owes Easter Road career to his dad as he opens up on Aberdeen exit

RYAN PORTEOUS has revealed he owes his Hibernian career to his dad.

The 21-year-old has become synonymous with the Easter Road outfit since emerging through the youth ranks – but he was actually on the books of Aberdeen as a kid.

He joined the Dons following a string of standout showings for Edinburgh boys’ club Edina Hibs and, despite persistent interest from the club he grew up supporting, Porteous was reluctant to leave behind his life in the Granite City.

However, dad Thomas finally put his foot down and told Porteous his future lay back in Edinburgh.

“I remember my dad telling me Hibs were interested,” recalled the Scotland under-21 international. “Although I was a massive Hibs fan I didn’t want to leave my pals and go to something new so I stuck it out at Aberdeen for another six months.

“That was until my dad said ‘listen, son, you’re going to Hibs and that’s the end of it’.

“I was a bit nervous to go at first, but it was an absolute no brainer looking back and I have to thank my dad for that.”

After entering the Hibs academy at 13, Porteous swiftly rose through the ranks and, following a formative campaign on loan with Edinburgh City, he made his senior debut for the Easter Road outfit in July 2017.

He has gone on to make 43 first-team appearances and has paid tribute to the swathe of stars who aided his progress.

“Paul [Hanlon] and Daz [Darren McGregor] were always brilliant with me,” lauded Porteous.

“When I was coming through there were a lot of big personalities in the changing room, people like Grant Holt, John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Fraser Fyvie.

“I remember John and Grant putting their arm round me at times.

“Big Brian Graham was brilliant too – he always dished it out but told me to give it back to him.

“John at quite a young age was a great help and you can see that with what he’s achieved now.”

Porteous, meanwhile, acknowledges that he must channel his desire to ‘fight’ for Hibs in the right manner.

The tough-tackling defender has been sent off twice in his last 13 fixtures for the club – most recently for a lunge on Rangers defender Borna Barisic in January – and has spoken previously about his fears that he may gain an unwarranted reputation as a hatchet man.

He told Hibernian’s official website: “I do think at times I give an added bit of heart because I care that much about the club.

“I’ve been a big tackler throughout my whole career. When I was at Aberdeen I was flying into tackles left, right and centre.

“It’s obviously something you want to control but I definitely get an added kick because I’m doing it for a club I want to fight for.”