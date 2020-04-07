MHD LAW LLP acquire one of Scotland’s most experienced residential property expert

ONE of Scotland’s most experienced residential property expert has taken on a consultant role at one of Scotland’s growing estate agents.

MHD LAW LLP have expanded their thriving estate agency department with the hiring of David Alves.

David worked for Sturrock Armstrong and Thomson for almost 12 years before he took up the consultancy post at MHD Law on March 9.

The leith based Solicitor and estate agents are delighted to have taken David to help in the expansion of specialist services and individually tailored needs of buyers and sellers.

David Alves will provide his expert knowledge of the market to assist Partner Mark Peggie, Property Manager Suzie Bertin and assistant Ann Fleming in the expansion of specialist services, individually-tailored to the needs of buyers and sellers.

Wills and Executries Partner Chris Benson said: “David and I previously worked together for several years at another Edinburgh firm.

“I know that his deep, detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the many small, individual and very local markets that exist throughout Edinburgh, The Lothians, Fife and the Borders will be a great asset to this Firm our established and increasing number of new clients.

“In particular, his specialist capabilities in the design, pricing and marketing of new-build homes takes us into exciting new fields of service”.