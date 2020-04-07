Scottish PR agency wins contract with new group aimed at closing the digital skills gap

Hot Tin Roof, Scotland’s leading PR agency for pioneering tech and digital companies, has announced a contract win.

The company won the contract with their newest extension of the company AND Digital; the digital enablement specialists on a mission to help close Scotland’s digital skills gap.

This is a significant development for the Edinburgh-based agency, adding to an impressive portfolio of clients and contributing to the company’s ambitious expansion plans for 2020. The contract was won in competitive pitch against four other PR agencies.

AND Digital was launched in 2014 in response to the growing ‘digital skills gap’ emerging within many large organisations.

As one of Europe’s fastest growing tech companies, AND Digital provides organisations with the technical resources and knowledge required to operate competitively in a digital world, building and launching digital products, while working alongside employees onsite to enhance digital skills and capabilities within the workforce.

The win also follows the recent appointment of Annie Diamond, who took up the role of director at Hot Tin Roof in the final months of 2019.

In this time, the highly respected agency has gone from strength to strength, working with a number of high-profile clients including ORCA Hub, Prodsight and Kenoteq.

Sarah Lee, MD of Hot Tin Roof said: “These are frightening and challenging times for everyone on a personal and professional level. As a small business, Hot Tin Roof has helped dozens of companies to launch and grow, each one contributing to Scotland’s economy.

“We are confident our wealth of experience will help us drive forward AND Digital’s PR strategy and continued plans for expansion.

“We are incredibly grateful to be able to announce this new contract at a time when many companies are struggling. We are acutely aware of the need to keep the economy moving and we believe this news in some small way contributes to that effort.

“AND Digital’s passion for helping drive digital capabilities – launching new digital solutions to market while also up-skilling in-house workers – is hugely important, and will only become more important in the coming months and years.”

AND Digital opened the doors of its first Scottish office in Edinburgh in March 2020. This is the 11th of the company’s ‘clubs’ to be rolled out across the UK and aims to bring around 100 new tech roles to the city.